Today’s Birthday (01/09/19). Review and consider the past and future this year. Position yourself well with a long-term vision and plan. Let romance interrupt your productivity. Winter brings a financial challenge, inspiring a collaborative flurry. Make a personal change this summer, before you step onstage to shine. Meditate on your dream.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Peace and quiet suit your mood. Sort, organize and file. Review priorities, and focus on completing existing commitments. Don’t show unfinished work. Let it simmer.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your team to manage a group responsibility. Friends see your blind spots and help you around tight corners. It’s not always pretty.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Invest in your own success. Don’t spend more than you have. Follow an elder’s advice. You’re making a good impression. Prepare for the test.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re learning through experience. Discoveries reveal aspects of your subject that may be less than lovely. Costs may be higher than expected. Heed recommendations and warnings.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Your shared finances could seem unstable. Stick to practical expenses, or risk trouble. You may need to delay gratification. Work together to conserve resources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load with your partner. Stay in communication. You don’t have to manage it all alone. Don’t be too critical. Clean a mess together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Set realistic goals and practice. Profit from meticulous service. You may need to make a mess to get results. Make technical improvements. Prepare your performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Relax and enjoy the company. Play games and share in something fun. Avoid arguments or expensive propositions. Love isn’t always beautiful. It’s OK to get messy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get sucked into a household project. Home repairs, upgrades and changes could disrupt things. Clear out clutter. Restraint serves you well. Keep it simple.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep a gentle tone. Avoid stomping on another’s sensitivities or saying too much. Discretion serves you well. Sidestep a controversy or argument. Peacefully observe.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Maintain a financial advantage. Review budgets before agreeing to an expensive proposition. There may be a temporary clash between love and money. Wait for developments.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — The first thing you notice after deciding to make a personal change is what doesn’t work. Restore integrity wherever it’s missing. Patiently proceed.
Celebrity birthdays: Author Judith Krantz is 91. Football Hall of Famer Bart Starr is 85. Actress K. Callan is 83. Folk singer Joan Baez is 78. Rockabilly singer Roy Head is 78. Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 75. Actor John Doman is 74. Singer David Johansen (aka Buster Poindexter) is 69. Singer Crystal Gayle is 68. Actor J.K. Simmons is 64. Actress Imelda Staunton is 63. Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberto Menchu is 60. Rock musician Eric Erlandson is 56. Actress Joely Richardson is 54. Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 52. Actor David Costabile is 52. Rock singer Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) is 52. Rock singer-musician Dave Matthews is 52. Actress-director Joey Lauren Adams is 51. Comedian/actor Deon Cole is 48. Actress Angela Bettis is 46. Actor Omari Hardwick is 45.
Roots singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is 43. Singer A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) is 41. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 37. Pop-rock musician Drew Brown (OneRepublic) is 35. Rock-soul singer Paolo Nutini is 32. Actress Nina Dobrev is 30. Actor Basil Eidenbenz is 26. Actress Kerris Dorsey is 21. Actor Tyree Brown is 15.
Thought for Today: “One’s lifework, I have learned, grows with the working and the living. Do it as if your life depended on it, and first thing you know, you’ll have made a life out of it. A good life, too.” — Theresa Helburn, American theatrical producer (1887-1959)
