Today’s Birthday (01/23/19). Grow and win through collaboration this year. Take extra time for home and family. Adjust to winter partnership changes. Your physical performance and work heat up this summer, before a quieter cool-down phase. Discover a deep connection next winter. Together, you’re a powerful force for good.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Group communication pays off, with Mercury in Aquarius. Friends make everything more fun over the next three weeks. Review the game plan with your team.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Patience with tests and challenges earns reward. Take leadership over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Communication benefits your career.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Make travel plans. For about three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, communications and transportation flow with greater ease. Get organized. Study, research and explore.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss shared finances over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Track earnings and revise the budget. Strategize and collaborate for common gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You and a partner are on the same wavelength for three weeks under Aquarius Mercury. Share your talents and resources. Collaborate and coordinate your efforts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get advice from coaches, doctors and advisors over three weeks. Communicate and connect about your work, health and fitness, with Mercury in Aquarius. Streamline routines.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Practice hobbies, sports and passions. For about three weeks, fun takes priority. Creative expression flowers, with Mercury in Aquarius. Kindle some romance. Talk about love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make household upgrades. Discuss home improvements with family. For about three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, domestic harmony comes naturally. Work out shared priorities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Complexities fascinate, with Mercury in Aquarius for about three weeks. You’re especially clever. Communication and transportation flow clearly; get your message out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Wheel, deal and negotiate terms. There’s money to be made over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Profit through networking and communication.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Begin a logical, rational cycle, with Mercury in your sign. You’re especially witty, charming and persuasive over three weeks. Tell your personal story.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Dream up something wonderful. Imagination flowers, with Mercury in Aquarius. Review and revise plans over three weeks. Inquire into eternal questions. Write poetry.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Chita Rivera is 86. Actor-director Lou Antonio is 85. Jazz musician Gary Burton is 76. Actor Gil Gerard is 76. Actor Rutger Hauer is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jerry Lawson is 75. Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., is 72. Singer Anita Pointer is 71. Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 69. Rock musician Bill Cunningham is 69. Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 66. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is 66. Princess Caroline of Monaco is 62. Singer Anita Baker is 61.Reggae musician Earl Falconer (UB40) is 60. Actor Boris McGiver is 57. Actress Gail O’Grady is 56. Actress Mariska Hargitay is 55. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Nelson is 48. TV host Norah O’Donnell is 45. Actress Tiffani Thiessen is 45. Rock musician Nick Harmer (Death Cab for Cutie) is 44. Actress Lindsey Kraft is 39. Christian rock musician Nick DePartee (Kutless) is 34. Singer-actress Rachel Crow is 21.
Thought for Today: “The trouble is that hardly anybody in America goes to bed angry at night.” — George J. Stigler, American economist (1911-1991)
