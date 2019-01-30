Today’s Birthday (01/30/19). Benefits come through community participation this year. Lay foundational groundwork. Domestic changes could disrupt. Navigate changes with your partner this winter. Reach a milestone around health, work and fitness this summer, before a restorative rest. Follow an inspiring possibility next winter. It’s all better together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined efforts can realize a dream. Avoid emotional spending. Investigate and explore a subject of your fascination. Good news comes from far away.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easy to get distracted. Keep your eyes on a long-term financial goal, and take profitable actions. Celebrate positive results with your partner.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Nebulous possibilities take shape and form with focused action. Collaborate with a partner to get farther, faster. Listen carefully, and make sure you understand. Compromise.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep practicing to raise your physical performance levels. Nurture your health and wellness. Get your heart pumping. Energize a dream to realize it faster.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Share sweet words and compassion. Actions speak louder than words. Let your efforts show what’s in your heart. Make a move for love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can make a domestic dream come true. Muse on colors and furniture. Clear excess clutter, and open up the space. Make repairs and upgrades.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication is especially important and effective now. Let people know exactly what you want, and listen for what they want. Share information, ideas and resources.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Steady action gets lucrative. Extra income is available. Make sure you understand what’s required. Clarify details, and negotiate deals. Provide valuable services.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Step into new leadership. A personal dream is in view; focus and coordinated efforts are required. An open mind can see unusual opportunities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Find a private spot to plan and organize. Craft your vision, and refine the steps you see to take. Take a walk in nature.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Rely on good friends for a steady grip. Start a conversation for possibility and set the wheels in motion. Together, you’re a powerful force.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A professional vision inspires you. Imagine how you would love your work to be. Make adjustments to align reality to your dream.
Celebrity birthdays: Producer-director Harold Prince is 91. Actor Gene Hackman is 89. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 82. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 82. Chess grandmaster Boris Spassky is 82. Country singer Norma Jean is 81. Former Vice President Dick Cheney is 78. Rhythm-and-blues musician William King (The Commodores) is 70. Singer Phil Collins is 68. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 68. World Golf Hall of Famer Curtis Strange is 64. Actress Ann Dowd is 63. Actress-comedian Brett Butler is 61. Singer Jody Watley is 60. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 58. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is 57. Actor Wayne Wilderson (TV: “Veep”) is 53. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 52. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is 51. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 47. Actor Christian Bale is 45. Rock musician Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) is 45. Actress Olivia Colman is 45. Actress-singer Lena Hall is 39. Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 39. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 39. Actress Mary Hollis Imboden is 33. Actress Kylie Bunbury is 30. Actor Jake Thomas is 29. Actress Danielle Campbell is 24.
Thought for Today: “Only when we are no longer afraid do we begin to live.” — Dorothy Thompson, American author, journalist and radio commentator (born 1893, died this date in 1961)
