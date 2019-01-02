Today’s Birthday (01/02/19). Thoughtful planning lays foundations for good fortune this year. Take charge, and provide what’s needed. Enjoy romantic surprises. Reach a personal milestone this winter, before taking a new tack with shared finances. A partnership deepens this summer, leading to personal changes. Practice humility, compassion and reflection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — The next two days are good for travel. Educational opportunities present themselves. What you’re learning benefits your career. Do your homework well.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep building a strong financial foundation together over the next few day. Consider the long-term implications before investing. Put away provisions for the future.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and compromise. Partnership comes easier for a few days. Your collaboration could get lucrative. Join forces with a master. Listen to suggestions and advice.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discipline benefits your work, health and fitness. Collaborate with a mentor, coach or trainer to grow faster. A new project demands more attention today and tomorrow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love feeds your spirit. Plan some fun for the next few days, especially with someone charming. Share your talents, games and enthusiasms. Give and take.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in. Get into a two-day domestic phase. Find simple, inexpensive improvements and renovations. Clean, sort and organize. Let go of extra stuff.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dive into a new communications project. Write, articulate and design a persuasive message. Diligence provides satisfying results. Use creativity and style with a domestic renovation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Bring in the money today and tomorrow. Apply creativity and communications savvy to sales and marketing. Have faith in your own imagination. Persuade and inspire.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong. Take charge for the result you want. You can make it happen! It could even get profitable. When you’re hot, you’re hot.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Your batteries have been running low. Meditate on the road ahead, and choose your course. Make plans and reservations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Resources, ideas and information flow through your network of friends, allies and colleagues. Consult an expert with a tricky challenge. Discover new connections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Crazy career dreams could seem possible, especially today and tomorrow. Schedule carefully, and streamline your routine. Polish your portfolio, and maintain strict standards.
Celebrity birthdays: Country musician Harold Bradley is 93. Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is 77. TV host Jack Hanna is 72. Actress Wendy Phillips is 67. Actress Cynthia Sikes is 65. Movie director Todd Haynes is 58. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 56. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 51. Model Christy Turlington is 50. Actor Taye Diggs is 48. Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is 48. Rock musician Scott Underwood is 48. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 44. Actor Dax Shepard is 44. Actress Paz Vega is 43. Country musician Chris Hartman is 41. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 41. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 40. Pop singer-musician Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities) is 38. Actress Kate Bosworth is 36. Actor Peter Gadiot is 34.
