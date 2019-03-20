Today’s Birthday (03/20/19). Expand your horizons this year. Advance professionally through disciplined efforts. Home and family flower this summer, before a new twist with your work engages. Reach a career peak next winter, before changes require domestic attention. Learn and discover your own passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re in your element this month, with the Sun in your sign. Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Solitude and meditation inspire you, with the Sun in Aries. Begin a new phase with physical health and fitness practices under this Libra Full Moon.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get social this month under the Aries Sun. Team projects go well. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your professional influence grows this month, with the Sun in Aries. Domestic changes require Full Moon adaptation. Keep practicing to balance career and family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Travel and study under the Aries Sun. Start a new chapter with this Full Moon. Reach a turning point with a creative or intellectual challenge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A collaborative effort gets profitable this month, with the Sun in Aries. Shift directions with your personal income sources under the Full Moon. Try new options.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnerships grow stronger, with the Sun in Aries. Share insights and support each other. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, work and fitness, with the Sun in Aries. Begin an introspective phase as the Full Moon illuminates a transition. Get things complete.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re lucky in love and games this month. Deepen a romance, with the Sun in Aries. This Full Moon shines on social changes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your home and family blossom under the Aries Sun. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Take advantage of a golden opportunity. Find hidden treasure.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Concentrate on creative projects, with the Sun in Aries. The Full Moon illuminates an educational shift. Experiment. Begin a new exploratory phase. Write your discoveries.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — This month, with the Sun in Aries, it’s easier to make money. Shift directions with shared finances under this Full Moon. Invest for long-term growth.
Thought for today: “Every spring is the only spring, a perpetual astonishment.” — Ellis Peters (Edith Pargeter), British author (1913-1995)
Celebrity birthdays: Singer Dame Vera Lynn is 102. Producer-director-comedian Carl Reiner is 97. Actor Hal Linden is 88. Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is 80. Country singer Don Edwards is 80. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 74. Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 71. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 70. Actor William Hurt is 69. Rock musician Carl Palmer is 69. Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 68. Country musician Jimmy Seales (Shenandoah) is 65. Actress Amy Aquino is 62. Movie director Spike Lee is 62. Actress Theresa Russell is 62. Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway is 62. Actress Holly Hunter is 61. Rock musician Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) is 58. Actress-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 56. Actor David Thewlis is 56. Rock musician Adrian Oxaal (James) is 54. Actress Jessica Lundy is 53. Actress Liza Snyder is 51. Actor Michael Rapaport is 49. Actor Alexander Chaplin is 48. Actor Cedric Yarbrough is 46. Actress Paula Garces is 45. Actor Michael Genadry is 41. Actress Bianca Lawson is 40. Comedian-actor Mikey Day is 39. Actor Nick Blood is 37. Rock musician Nick Wheeler (The All-American Rejects) is 37. Actor Michael Cassidy is 36. Actress-singer Christy Carlson Romano is 35. Actress Ruby Rose is 33. Actress Barrett Doss is 30.
