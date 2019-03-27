Today’s birthday (03/27/19). Push your own boundaries this year. Provide excellent, reliable work to forward your career. Domestic joys fill your home this summer, inspiring a professional shift. Reach a new career peak next winter, before household changes draw you in. Nurture love and creativity.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — The next two days bring career movement. Another route to fulfill a fantasy opens. Unexpected love or money tempts. Watch for hidden dangers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Make plans for your next adventure. Dream big. Tell someone what you have in mind. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Check alternate routes.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss financial goals and dreams with your partner. Find the common ground, and look for areas of compromise. It may be possible to have it all.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a chance on romance. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Don’t be afraid if you don’t know how. Create a delicious possibility to collaborate on.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your work and health for a few days. Practice your technical skills. Build strength with exercise, practice and good food. Rest deeply and well.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Envision a romantic gift for someone you love. Get creative. Words and images are good ingredients. Include relaxation, delicious treats and natural beauty.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — The next two days are great for making domestic changes. Rearrange the furniture, and give stuff away. Upgrade household tools and equipment. Enjoy family time.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative communications produce results. Craft promotions, campaigns and reports. Write, paint or film your story. Get the word out about an opportunity. Invite participation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Today and tomorrow can get especially profitable. Money saved is money earned. You won’t have to defer gratification forever. Pay debt first. You’re building freedom.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Ask friends for support. Offer your services (or cash) in trade. Make an amazing personal discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Make time to think things over. Get quiet enough to listen to your intuition. Nurture yourself emotionally. Recharge with meditation, yoga or a walk in nature.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Work with your team for rich harmony. Each part contributes to the whole. Share creative ideas and practice together. Acknowledge people. Let them know your appreciations.
Thought for Today: “Fanaticism consists in redoubling your effort when you have forgotten your aim.” — George Santayana, American philosopher (1863-1952).
Notable birthdays: Actor Julian Glover is 84. Actor Jerry Lacy is 83. Cale Yarborough is 80. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 79. Actor Michael York is 77. Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 69. Rock musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 60. Actor Brian Tarantina is 60. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 56. Director Quentin Tarantino is 56. Rock musician Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) is 55. Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 54. Actress Talisa Soto is 52. Actor Ben Koldyke is 51. Actress Pauley Perrette is 50. Singer Mariah Carey is 49. Rock musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) is 49. Actress Elizabeth Mitchell is 49. Actor Nathan Fillion is 48. Hip-hop singer Fergie is 44. Jazz musician Tia Fuller is 43. Actress Emily Ann Lloyd is 35. Actress Brenda Song is 31. Pop singer-songwriter Kimbra is 29. Actress Taylor Atelian is 24. Classical crossover singer Amira Willighagen is 15.
