Today’s Birthday (05/01/19). Good financial fortune shines this year. Follow careful plans to advance. Communication breakthroughs this summer pave the way for a destination change. Winter explorations lead to wondrous discoveries, before a plot twist rearranges things. Collaboration with family and community builds strength and resilience.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized and getting stronger. Listen carefully to family. Go for what you want. Your words inspire others to act. Relax, and enjoy the moment.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 5 — Settle into a two-day retrospective phase. Consider consequences before acting. Plan and refine the itinerary in detail. Nurture your own mind, body and spirit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with community actions on strong foundations. Strategize and coordinate your moves to pull together and get farther. Win through connecting with others.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a professional move. A new assignment could disrupt the status quo. Advance to the next level by providing leadership. Grasp a fleeting opportunity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Spread your wings. Explore uncharted terrain with careful research and preparation. Expand your horizons with new cultural ideas, flavors and views. Follow what you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study ways to make and keep money. Handle family financial matters for a few days. Discuss priorities and responsibilities. Make agreements, and sign contracts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with your partner about dreams and desires. Make plans, and initiate action. Share promises and support. Discover valuable solutions in conversation. Collaborate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your physical performance benefits from a good coach who can help you refine your technique. Get the basics down before moving to more difficult tricks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take a romance to the next level with sweet words. Talk about your passions, goals and dreams. Find new common interest. Invent fun possibilities together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first for a few days. Home improvements satisfy. Determine priorities and who will do what. Physical action gets results. Build on strong foundations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Leap ahead with your communications and creative projects. Listening can go further than speaking. Carefully craft and share your statements with heart. Speak in possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make lucrative bargains, deals and agreements. Do the homework for a profitable opportunity. Align words and actions for your goal. Sign on the dotted line.
Thought for Today: “Any man who has the brains to think and the nerve to act for the benefit of the people of the country is considered a radical by those who are content with stagnation and willing to endure disaster.” — William Randolph Hearst, American newspaper publisher (1863-1951)
Notable birthdays: Singer Judy Collins is 80. Actor Stephen Macht is 77. Singer Rita Coolidge is 74. Pop singer Nick Fortuna (The Buckinghams) is 73. Actor-director Douglas Barr is 70. Actor Dann Florek is 68. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 65. Actor Byron Stewart is 63. Hall of Fame jockey Steve Cauthen is 59. Actress Maia Morgenstern is 57. Actor Scott Coffey is 55. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 54. Actor Charlie Schlatter is 53. Country singer Tim McGraw is 52. Rock musician Johnny Colt is 51. Rock musician D’Arcy is 51. Movie director Wes Anderson is 50. Actress Julie Benz is 47. Actor Bailey Chase is 47. Country singer Cory Morrow is 47. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer Tina Campbell (Mary Mary) is 45. Actor Darius McCrary is 43. Actor Jamie Dornan is 37. Actress Kerry Bishe is 35. Actress Lizzy Greene is 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.