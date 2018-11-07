Today’s Birthday (11/07/18). Set new personal records this year. Discipline with communication projects satisfies. Discover a surprising partnership. Winter artistic breakthroughs come before a professional obstacle shifts your path. Make bold discoveries this summer that inspire a creative change. Find and express your passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Adapt to new terrain as Uranus retrograde re-enters your sign. Generate your own personal revolution.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Support each other. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Strategize and establish back-up plans with changes as Uranus retrograde re-enters Aries for four months.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Pull together with your community as Uranus retrograde re-enters Aries for four months. Energy floods your work, health and vitality under this Scorpio New Moon.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your profession is undergoing a revolution as Uranus retrograde re-enters Aries for four months. Upgrade skills for new markets. This New Moon in Scorpio sparks romance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Big changes shift your destinations or objectives as Uranus retrograde re-enters Aries for four months (and not again for 80 years). Enjoy domestic bliss under this New Moon.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Conditions shift with family finances. Strategize to increase savings and reduce risk as Uranus retrograde re-enters Aries. Profit through communications under this Scorpio New Moon.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Surprises arise between partners as Uranus retrograde re-enters Aries. Flexibility and humor make a difference. The New Moon in Scorpio favors creative communications.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your health and work over four months as Uranus retrograde re-enters Aries. Practice your talents, capacities and skills, with the New Moon in your sign.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expect the unexpected with love, romance and family as Uranus retrograde re-enters Aries for four months. Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Household changes require adaptation as Uranus retrograde re-enters Aries. Make home upgrades over four months. Celebrate with your friends and community under the New Moon.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected news buzzes with Uranus retrograde re-entering Aries. Adapt to changes. Fast-breaking stories catch fire. Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Financial fluctuations could interrupt over four months with Uranus retrograde re-entering Aries. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider new views.
Celebrity birthdays: Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., is 88. Actor Barry Newman is 80. Singer Johnny Rivers is 76. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 76. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 75. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 66. Jazz singer Rene Marie is 63. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 61. Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 58. Actress Julie Pinson is 51. Rock musician Greg Tribbett (Mudvayne) is 50. Actress Michelle Clunie is 49. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 46. Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 46. Actress Yunjin Kim is 45. Actor Adam DeVine is 35. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 35. Actor Lucas Neff is 33. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 30. Rock singer Lorde is 22.
Thought for Today: “Remember always that you not only have the right to be an individual, you have an obligation to be one.” — Eleanor Roosevelt (born 1884, died on this date in 1962)
