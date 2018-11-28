Today’s Birthday (11/28/18). Listen to your heart this year. Maintain cash flow momentum with steady input. Discover insights into your work, purpose and health. A lucrative bonus this winter comes before an exploration shifts focus. A fat shared harvest this summer helps with a financial challenge. Share thanks.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Talk about love and passion. Express your heart. Practice your arts and talents. Action gets farther than anticipated. Listen and learn. Build strong foundations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Family conversations lead to practical ideas for home upgrades. A renovation provides lasting value. Research options, and get outside perspectives. Try something new.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor channels of communication. Listen, and provide someone a valuable service. The more supportive you are, the more you gain. Keep your end of a bargain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Count your winnings. Your income rises with positive conditions. Take advantage of rising sales or business. Fix something before it breaks. Quick action pays off.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider long-range personal plans. You’re getting stronger. Practice for a powerful performance. Get help with any heavy lifting. Share acknowledgment and gratitude.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find an answer in a dream. Insight strikes unbidden. A stroke of genius reveals new options. An elder has great advice. Consider what worked before.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with friends to advance a group project. Community efforts can take big ground. You’re especially persuasive. Work out a powerful plan.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Conversation can lead to a career opportunity. Put in extra effort, and continue earning respect. There’s more work available. Stick to the plan, and make your deadlines.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — An exploration takes flight. All your connections are coming together. Find ways to economize. Keep your eye on the road. Discover new tricks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business with shared accounts. Keep your part of the bargain. Complete a job early and under budget. Accept nice extra benefits.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Together, you and a partner can advance beyond expectation. Avoid misunderstandings by staying in close communication. Follow rules rigorously. Things could get romantic.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Demand for your work is rising. Guard your physical energy. Restore it with exercise, good food and sleep. Slow down to avoid accidents. Nurture physical health.
Birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 89. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 82. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 81. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 78. Singer Randy Newman is 75. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 72. Movie director Joe Dante is 71. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 69. Actor Ed Harris is 68. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 67. Actress S. Epatha Merkerson is 66. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 65. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 62. Actor Judd Nelson is 59. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 57. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 56. Actress Jane Sibbett is 56. Comedian Jon Stewart is 56. Actress Garcelle Beauvais is 52.
Actor/comedian Stephnie Weir is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dawn Robinson is 50. Actress Gina Tognoni is 45. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 44. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 43. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 42. Actress Aimee Garcia is 40. Rapper Chamillionaire is 39. Actor Daniel Henney is 39. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij is 35. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 35. Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 34. R&B singer Trey Songz is 34. Actress Scarlett Pomers is 30. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 25.
Thought for Today: “Happiness is a sort of atmosphere you can live in sometimes when you’re lucky. Joy is a light that fills you with hope and faith and love.” — Adela Rogers St. Johns, American journalist (1894-1988).
