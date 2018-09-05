Today’s Birthday (09/05/18). Your creativity and communications flower this year. Follow your heart with focus, organization and determination. Discover surprising views. A community effort this summer breaks through before resolutions around work and health lead to restorative recharge bliss. Love blossoms this winter. Talk about your passions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects satisfy. For three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, work gets more interesting. Focus on balancing physical health, wellness and creative projects.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Write, speak and connect. With Mercury in Virgo for three weeks, it’s easier to express your affection. Make bold declarations. Communicate your love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Monitor and track money. Put love into your home over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Decorate, beautify and add ambiance. Music and lighting work wonders.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Confidently advance a personal project. For the next three weeks you’re especially brilliant. Creative communications thrive and flower. Talk about subjects near to your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Consider and plan. Communication gets profitable, with Mercury in Virgo. Put your heart into your work and cash flows in. Network, wheel and deal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate together. Your natural communicative gifts and artistic creativity get enhanced over three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Speak out powerfully. Make important connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Professional persistence pays. Introspection, writing and organization provide peaceful restoration, with Mercury in Virgo. Take time for ritual, meditation and spiritual or philosophical thinking.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your terrain. Your team gets stronger, with Mercury in Virgo. Friends help you advance during this phase. Get more done faster by committee.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review budgets and accounts. Advance your career through creative communications over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Share and engage a wider community.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Work with your partner. Make vacation or travel plans. Expand your territory over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Make long distance connections.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work picks up. Communication gets lucrative, with Mercury in Virgo for three weeks. Financial discussions, inquiries and requests bear fruit. Make valuable connections. Network and collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love is fundamental. Partnership flowers over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Compromise and negotiate for mutually beneficial solutions. Collaborate with someone attractive.
Celebrity birthdays: Former Federal Reserve Board chairman Paul A. Volcker is 91. Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 89. Actress-singer Carol Lawrence is 86. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 79. Actor William Devane is 79. Actor George Lazenby is 79. Actress Raquel Welch is 78. Movie director Werner Herzog is 76. Singer Al Stewart is 73. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 72. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 72. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 72. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 71. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 68.
Actor Michael Keaton is 67. Country musician Jamie Oldaker (The Tractors) is 67. Actress Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 62. Actress Kristian Alfonso is 55. Rhythm-and-blues singer Terry Ellis is 55. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 50. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 49. Actress Rose McGowan is 45. Actress Carice Van Houten is 42. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 33. Actor Andrew Ducote is 32. Actress Kat Graham is 32. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 28. Actor Skandar Keynes is 27.
Thought for Today: “Those who foresee the future and recognize it as tragic are often seized by a madness which forces them to commit the very acts which makes it certain that what they dread shall happen.” — Dame Rebecca West, Irish author and journalist (1892-1983)
