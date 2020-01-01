Horoscopes for 2020

Aries 2020: Combine business with passion for powerful professional results this year. Disciplined preparation builds your status. Winter domestic changes inspire a shift in summer travel or educational destinations before you complete long-desired home improvements. Discover priceless treasure next winter. What you're learning benefits your career.

Taurus 2020: Explore and learn valuable tricks this year. Your academic educational levels and long-distance connections grow with dedication and coordination. Winter travels delight before a miscommunication requires resolution. Summer brings shared financial changes before your message goes viral. Next winter gets profitable. Share your discoveries.

Gemini 2020: A joint venture can get especially lucrative this year. Family savings grow with consistent contribution. Financial changes this winter lead to a summer shift with a partner before a bumper harvest. Next winter brings a new level of romance and partnership. You're growing stronger together.