Horoscopes for 2020

Aries 2020: Combine business with passion for powerful professional results this year. Disciplined preparation builds your status. Winter domestic changes inspire a shift in summer travel or educational destinations before you complete long-desired home improvements. Discover priceless treasure next winter. What you're learning benefits your career.
Taurus 2020: Explore and learn valuable tricks this year. Your academic educational levels and long-distance connections grow with dedication and coordination. Winter travels delight before a miscommunication requires resolution. Summer brings shared financial changes before your message goes viral. Next winter gets profitable. Share your discoveries.
Gemini 2020: A joint venture can get especially lucrative this year. Family savings grow with consistent contribution. Financial changes this winter lead to a summer shift with a partner before a bumper harvest. Next winter brings a new level of romance and partnership. You're growing stronger together.
Cancer 2020: Discover a new level of collaboration and partnership this year. Keep your promises faithfully. Winter romance leads to a personal change before summer challenges with work or health that inspire a personal epiphany. Discover fresh energy and vitality by next winter. Build something wonderful together.
Leo 2020: Your physical performance reaches new heights this year. Discipline and practice lead to long-lasting growth, strength and endurance. Navigate winter transitions before changes interrupt your summer fun and romance, leading to an intuitive or spiritual realization. Fall in love anew next winter. Celebrate with family.
Virgo 2020: Love, romance and family harmonize this year. Strengthen relationships by showing up and keeping your promises. Winter sweetness comes before a group project requires changes. Summer domestic twists lead into team victory. Realize the home improvements you've been wanting by next winter. Nurture your garden together.
Libra 2020: Your home and family blossom this year. Disciplined routines and coordinated efforts generate beneficial household improvements. Holiday joys come before a professional challenge requires attention. Resolve summer miscommunications for a career breakthrough. Launch your masterpiece next winter. Share what you're doing that works.
Scorpio 2020: Communication builds long-term benefit this year. Coordination, consistency and dedication strengthen your support networks for growth. Breakthroughs with a creative project this winter lead to shifting educational destinations. Summer financial changes inspire travel and exploration. Harvest what you've sown next winter. Share an inspiring message.
Sagittarius 2020: You've got a golden touch this year. Disciplined efforts pay off big. Save for later. Winter silver accumulates before a shift in shared finances requires adaptation. Personal changes next summer lead to a lucrative team win. Rediscover power, confidence and leadership next winter. Shine your light.
Capricorn 2020: Good fortune and hard work align for fabulous personal results this year. Build your dream with focused efforts. Support your partner through a winter change. Reconsider plans next summer before a romantic collaboration flowers. By next winter, discover a new passionate purpose. Follow your star.
Aquarius 2020: Listen to intuition and inner wisdom this year. Plan, coordinate and strategize for future growth with dedication. Winter brings spiritual renewal before health and work changes require resolution. A team challenge next summer leads to surging physical energy. Next winter brings loving blessings. Share sweet traditions.
Pisces 2020: Teamwork provides amazing victories this year. Disciplined practice and coordination strengthen your collaboration. Winter wins come before a romantic or family challenge. Adapt to professional shifts next summer before falling in love again. Crew triumphs illuminate next winter. All for one and one for all.