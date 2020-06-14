John Rosemond: Children need to learn that good behavior is its own reward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: My wife has a habit of giving our very stubborn and dramatic (lots of whining, moping, and tantrums) 6-year-old daughter “prizes” for doing what she is told. Last Sunday, for example, Carrie didn’t dress appropriately for church. We told her she had to change. She had a meltdown. She collapsed on the floor, weeping. Without consulting with me, my wife told her if she would wear an appropriate outfit, she would give take her to the store after church and buy her something she wants. I think this is wrong, but my wife insists that it doesn’t hurt to do this every so often. The problem, however, is that she doesn’t do it “every so often.” She does it several times a week! Help!

A: I agree wholeheartedly with you where this business of “prizes” is concerned. It should go without saying (but it seems that when it comes to child rearing, nothing goes without saying these days) that children should be taught do the right thing — in this case, obedience to parental instructions — simply because it is the right thing to do. Another way of saying the same thing: Children need to learn that good behavior is its own reward. Your wife is obviously a warm-hearted person with the best of intentions, but good parenting intentions can create a monster in the long haul.