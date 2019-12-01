John Rosemond: How much help do children need with schoolwork?

FACT: Children are soap opera factories. They are prone to exaggerating the significance of anything they experience. Making mountains out of molehills is a child’s nature.

When my daughter Amy entered high school, she began taking algebra. Right off the bat, she had difficulty understanding the equations and asked me for help. For the first two weeks of her freshman year, I helped her sort out x, y, and n. Then I realized she was becoming dangerously dependent on me and so, before things went any further downhill, I told her I was done helping her.

“I’ve gotten you off to a good start, Amos,” I said. “The rest is up to you.”

“One more night, daddy? Please?”

“Nope. I’m out of the algebra business as of five minutes ago.”

She wanted to negotiate. I wouldn’t. Before long, she was weeping and wailing and accusing me of wanting her to fail. Then she begged. I stood firm, so she wept and wailed some more. Then she wouldn’t talk to me (a blessing of sorts). For three days this went on. Finally, she gave up. Her final salvo was, “Don’t be surprised if I get an F in algebra!”

She got an A in algebra. I honestly do not think she would have been able to ace algebra if I had continued to “help” her.