A: Having been a child who was picked on, made fun of and more, and relentlessly so (or so it seemed) from grades 5 through 8, I consider myself to be an expert in such matters.
The first thing I’ll point out is children do not tend to do a good job of representing facts when they’re recounting events, especially when the events in question have elicited strong emotion. Getting picked on qualifies as an emotional event. Therefore, I’d bet there’s more going on than is reflected in your son’s report. I’m not suggesting he’s lying; I’m simply saying emotions tend to interfere with recall.
Second, the definition of bullying has shifted, and considerably so, since I was a bullied kid. When I was being abused in various medieval ways, I was being bullied. Several of my peers took turns chasing me home from school, for example. Like Forrest Gump, I learned to run fast, but if the Bully of the Day caught up with me, I was then subjected to various tortures, including being pinned to the ground and tickled until I nearly passed out from delirium. (By the way, in case the reader has never been tickled while immobilized, it’s funny for about a half-second, after which the experience is akin to being roasted alive.) Name-calling was in a different category altogether.
Today, name-calling — making a joke of someone’s last name, for example — is considered bullying.
It’s no wonder today’s kids seem to think anything that causes them momentary discomfort is an aggression. This has had the effect of weakening the emotional resilience of a generation or more of children. Name-calling is the sort of thing that causes some pain, yes. But it’s not life-threatening and left to their own devices, boys will usually work things out. You undoubtedly don’t have the full picture; your son is probably overdramatizing what actually happened; kids’ relationships at this age are on-again, off-again. And you are absolutely correct that intervention on your part may well make matters worse. In that last regard, consider that today’s parents tend toward being defensive where their kids are concerned. For all those reasons, I’d definitely stay out of this.
Bottom line: Tell your son to figure it out for himself or find new friends. He needs to begin learning how to solve his own problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.