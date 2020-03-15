John Rosemond:This mom-shamer raised by strong mom

Who cares? Me, for one. In the first place, there is a right way and the children of parents who deviate from the right way do not all turn out fine. Second, the world needs parents who get it that the proper discipline of a child is an act of love for one’s neighbor.

Full disclosure: My Hollywood agent is currently talking with Teigen’s agent about a proposed television show we’re calling “Battle of the Parenting Experts.” Negotiations have stalled because of her insistence that I never mom-shame her. Excuse me? That’s like asking Batman to give up his cape.

Teigen admits to being so much in love with her two children (with political pundit John Legend) that she is “insufferable.” Looking back, I’m so glad my mother was not insufferably in love with me. I was not an idol in her life. I looked up to her (she was a single parent for most of my first seven years). She did not look up to me.