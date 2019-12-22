John Rosemond: What did I think of Mr. Rogers?

Indeed, watching MRN was calming. If calming children and reassuring them that the world was a safe and interesting place was all Rogers really accomplished, bully for him. I also approved of his refusal to teach anything academic. If all preschools were built on Rogers’ model, the world would be a better place and children would do much better once they got to “real” school.

Although his target audience was preschool children, parents were certainly influenced by Rogers’ gentle yet playful approach to children. He became, to many parents, a childrearing ideal — more specifically, the ideal dad.

And right there is where Rogers and I part ways. Although it may well have been unintentional on his part, Rogers boosted the popularity of the post-1960s psychological parenting paradigm and helped give rise to the notion that the best dad is first and foremost a buddy to his kids, especially boys.

Rogers was the epitome of the adult who strives, first and foremost, to be a friend to children. In Rogers’ neighborhood, no distinction existed between adult and child; children were, in effect, Rogers’ peers. Instead of presenting himself as an authority figure, Rogers was more like a loving older brother, there to guide his young sibs into the world.