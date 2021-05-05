Romi Londre: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on lighter side

Many traditional Mexican dishes use summer squash or zucchini. They can be added to many dishes as they take on flavor well. Salsa can count as a vegetable but many store brands are high in sodium. Summer is a great time to experiment with making your own lower sodium salsa as fresh produce becomes more abundant.

Choose lean proteins more often such as fish, chicken, ground turkey, lean steak such as top sirloin, or beans such as pinto, black, or refried beans. If using refried beans, make sure they are fat free otherwise they may contain lard, which is high in saturated fat. If using ground beef, try substituting half of the beef for ground turkey, vegetarian soy crumbles, or black beans.

Work in whole grains by substituting whole wheat tortillas for white flour tortillas and brown rice for white rice. If you are watching your carbohydrates, choose smaller tortillas or look for a low carb wrap. Many people assume tortillas are lower in carbohydrates as they are marketed as being healthier than bread, but one 10” tortilla has more grams of carbohydrate than 2 slices of bread.