Romi Londre: Make green friendly food choices

The choices we make in regards to our food not only have an impact on our body but also have an impact on the environment. According to the USDA, somewhere between 30-40% of the food supply in the U.S. is wasted each year. That equates to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010.
Why is food wasted? Food loss occurs at every step in the food supply chain from production to consumption. Some examples are spoilage during storage and transport, or exposure to insects/rodents, bacteria or mold. Sorting out blemished or imperfect produce results in loss as well as consumers buying more than they need or can consume. Not only is edible food wasted, but all the energy, fertilizer, and land use that went into to producing that food is wasted as well.
As consumers, here are some ways we can reduce food waste:
Know what you have: To prevent over-buying, take stock of your pantry, fridge, and freezer before going to the store.
Meal Plan: Planning at least a few meals for the week is a great way to ensure you have healthy meals, but also that you aren’t buying too much food because you feel like you need to be prepared for anything. Coordinate your meals so you aren’t using completely different ingredients for every dish. For example, have broccoli as a side one night and in a casserole the next.
Save and eat leftovers safely: If you don’t think you will be able to eat your leftovers within 3 days, store them in the freezer and label them. Keep your freezer organized so food doesn’t get lost and then thrown out due to freezer burn.
Store food appropriately: One of the biggest reasons I hear people say they don’t eat fruits and vegetables is because “when I buy it, it ends up going bad and I throw it out anyways.” Start by only buying what you can eat in a week. Store greens with a paper towel in a plastic container in the crisper drawer, tomatoes and bananas on the counter, potatoes and onions in a cool dark place, fresh herbs in a glass of water, etc. Have some frozen fruits and vegetables on hand in case you eat all your fresh produce before grocery day.
Buy “ugly”: Purchasing imperfect produce to reduce waste has never been easier. There are companies that will deliver a monthly subscription. You can also start a relationship with a local farmer through a CSA or farmers market to get your hands on some imperfect produce. Remember- don’t purchase produce that has bruises or is on its way to being spoiled. Purchasing imperfect food refers to mis-shaped fruits or vegetables or those that are an odd size.
Use leftovers creatively: Rather than tossing food that is a little less than fresh, find ways to use them. Slightly wilted vegetables are great for soup or stir fry, vegetable scraps and peels can be made into soup stock, apples or blueberries that are a little wrinkly work perfectly cooked in oatmeal, you can even use stale bread to make croutons or an egg strata.
Compost: Even vegetable peels don’t have to go to waste. Backyard composting is a great way to keep food waste out of the landfill as well as provide nutrition for your garden. You can even find small composting containers that you can keep in your home.
One of the best things about soup is you can make it out of pretty much anything. If you aren’t sure how to start experimenting with using soups to use up leftovers, start with the recipe outline below.
Make Soup from Any Vegetable
Serves 4 to 6
- 1 to 2 pounds fresh or frozen vegetables
- Aromatics such as an onion, a couple garlic cloves, or leeks
- 1-2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 to 6 cups low sodium broth
- Pepper and seasonings (Try spices such as cumin, chili powder, ginger, or dried herbs such as basil, sage, oregano, a bay leaf, etc.)
- Optional: leftover cooked meat, rice, pasta, quinoa, beans, etc.
Directions: Cut up the vegetables and aromatics. Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat. Sauté the aromatics for about 5 minutes, or until fragrant and soft. Add vegetables, except for delicate greens, and continue cooking for several minutes until softened slightly. Add seasonings now so the flavors blend well in the soup.
Add 4 to 6 cups of broth and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat down to low and cover the pot. Let cook for about 30 minutes then check the soup. If you want to leave the vegetables intact, take the soup off the heat when vegetables are tender but still firm. If you want the vegetables very soft for pureeing, keep cooking until they are falling apart. Add delicate greens, such as spinach, a couple minutes before taking soup off the heat.
Once the vegetables are very soft, you can puree the soup in a blender or with a stick blender. Rewarm gently after blending. When pureeing the soup, you can add flavor and creaminess by adding beans, tofu, coconut milk, or plain yogurt.
Once the soup has finished cooking, you can jazz it up more, especially if you’re not pureeing it. Add leftover cooked pasta or rice, cooked ground turkey, diced chicken breast, a can of rinsed beans, chickpeas, or tomatoes, and simmer until warmed through.
Romi Londre is a Registered Dietitian with Mayo Clinic Health System