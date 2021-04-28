Romi Londre: Make green friendly food choices

The choices we make in regards to our food not only have an impact on our body but also have an impact on the environment. According to the USDA, somewhere between 30-40% of the food supply in the U.S. is wasted each year. That equates to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010.

Why is food wasted? Food loss occurs at every step in the food supply chain from production to consumption. Some examples are spoilage during storage and transport, or exposure to insects/rodents, bacteria or mold. Sorting out blemished or imperfect produce results in loss as well as consumers buying more than they need or can consume. Not only is edible food wasted, but all the energy, fertilizer, and land use that went into to producing that food is wasted as well.

As consumers, here are some ways we can reduce food waste:

Know what you have: To prevent over-buying, take stock of your pantry, fridge, and freezer before going to the store.