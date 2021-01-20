Romi Londre: Oatmeal is a versatile way to start day

Rolled oats, or regular oats, are rolled flat to make them easier to cook. Most of the bran is removed so they have slightly less fiber than steel cut oats but take less time to cook.

Quick oats are rolled oats that have been rolled thinner and cut into small pieces so they cook even faster.

Instant oats come in single-serve packets that are typically flavored and can be added to hot water or cooked in the microwave in minutes. These cook the fastest, however usually have quite a bit of added sugar and less fiber than other types of oats.

Oats have a nice flavor on their own, but if you’re tired of plain old oatmeal here are a few ideas to try. Baked oatmeal results in an oat cake-like texture and is a great way to take care of a week’s worth of breakfasts at once. Overnight oats usually means mixing rolled or quick oats with some type of milk and yogurt and leaving in the fridge overnight. This results in a creamy refreshing oatmeal mixture. Oats are also a good way to make your morning smoothie more filling- add ¼ to ½ cup rolled oats to your blender first and grind until fine, then add the rest of your smoothie ingredients as usual. It produces a thicker smoothie that has the staying power of oatmeal.