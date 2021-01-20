Romi Londre: Oatmeal is a versatile way to start day

On chilly winter mornings, nothing warms you up and prepares you for the day better than a hot, hearty breakfast. Oatmeal is a nutritious, inexpensive, and extremely versatile option to work in some whole grains and help you start your morning off right.
Oats made history when they became the first food with an FDA health claim label in 1997. The health claim was related to heart health and showed intake of whole oat products decreased blood cholesterol levels. Oats contain a type of soluble fiber, called beta glucan, which acts to lower blood glucose and cholesterol levels thus reducing risk of heart disease and diabetes. Beta glucan also promotes healthy gut bacteria and intestinal health.
Eating oatmeal regularly can have weight management benefits as a 1/2 cup of rolled oats cooked in 1 cup of water has 165 calories, 4 grams of fiber, and 6 grams of protein. The fiber and protein content contributes to feeling full longer and a slower blood glucose release. Oats are also an excellent source of many vitamins and minerals including magnesium, copper, thiamine, and zinc.
There are a few ways you may see oats in the grocery store, including steel cut, rolled, quick, or instant. Steel cut oats, also called Irish oatmeal are actually the whole oat kernel that has been cut into two or three pieces using steel disks. They contain the highest amount of fiber as they are the least processed. They take a little longer to cook and result in a creamy, chewy porridge. Steel cut oats can be made in a slow cooker, making the process less hands-on.
Rolled oats, or regular oats, are rolled flat to make them easier to cook. Most of the bran is removed so they have slightly less fiber than steel cut oats but take less time to cook.
Quick oats are rolled oats that have been rolled thinner and cut into small pieces so they cook even faster.
Instant oats come in single-serve packets that are typically flavored and can be added to hot water or cooked in the microwave in minutes. These cook the fastest, however usually have quite a bit of added sugar and less fiber than other types of oats.
Oats have a nice flavor on their own, but if you’re tired of plain old oatmeal here are a few ideas to try. Baked oatmeal results in an oat cake-like texture and is a great way to take care of a week’s worth of breakfasts at once. Overnight oats usually means mixing rolled or quick oats with some type of milk and yogurt and leaving in the fridge overnight. This results in a creamy refreshing oatmeal mixture. Oats are also a good way to make your morning smoothie more filling- add ¼ to ½ cup rolled oats to your blender first and grind until fine, then add the rest of your smoothie ingredients as usual. It produces a thicker smoothie that has the staying power of oatmeal.
With the above cooking methods, there are so many options for playing with the flavor. Fruit, raisins, and nuts are popular. Here are some other ideas to play with:
- For flavor and texture try unsweetened coconut, chopped cashews, or sliced almonds.
- For natural sweetness add chopped dates, dried cranberries, or applesauce.
- Increase the protein with pumpkin seeds, a swirl of nut butter or a dollop of Greek yogurt.
- Up the soluble fiber even more with chia seeds or ground flax.
- Instead of plain cinnamon, add a couple pinches of pumpkin pie spice
- Feeling indulgent? Add a couple drops of vanilla extract and peanut butter for a peanut butter cookie flavor, or vanilla extract, cocoa powder and a ripe banana for chocolate oatmeal.
Try the recipes below to get you started!
Baked Oatmeal
Dietitian’s tip: You can mix this in the evening and refrigerate it overnight. Just pop it in the oven first thing when you get up.
Serves 8
1 tablespoon canola oil
½ cup unsweetened applesauce
⅓ cup brown sugar
Egg substitute equivalent to 2 eggs, or 4 egg whites
3 cups uncooked rolled oats
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup skim milk
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Directions: In a good-sized bowl, stir together oil, applesauce, sugar and eggs. Add dry ingredients and milk. Mix well. Spray a 9-by-13 baking pan generously with cooking spray. Spoon oatmeal mixture into pan. Sprinkle blueberries evenly over the oatmeal. Bake uncovered at 350 F for 30 minutes.
Serve with toppings of your choice from the ideas above!
Per serving (3/4 cup): Calories 205, Fat 4g, Saturated fat 0.5 g, Sodium 105 mg, Carbohydrate 36 g, Fiber 3 g, Protein 7 g
Baklava Oatmeal
Serves 2
1 cup rolled oats
2 cups water
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon orange zest
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons almonds, sliced or chopped
Directions: In a small pot, add all ingredients except the almonds. Place it on medium-high heat, just until the water comes to a boil. Immediately turn the heat to low and place a lid on the pot. Cook for 5 minutes, until the oats are soft and tender and most of the water has cooked off. Portion into 2 bowls and top with nuts.
Per serving (1 cup): Calories 255, Fat 6 g, Saturated fat
Carrot Cake Overnight Oats
By Mayo Clinic Staff
Serves 1
Dietitian’s Tip: This oatmeal is loaded with calcium, protein, fiber, and vitamin A. Chia seeds are high in heart-healthy soluble fiber and omega 3 fatty acids. Both the oats and the chia seeds provide soluble fiber which helps lower cholesterol levels. The small amount of carrots in this recipe provides 100% of your vitamin A for the day and is good for your eyes and immune system.
½ cup rolled oats
⅔ cup skim milk
⅓ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
¼ cup finely grated carrot
1½ teaspoons chia seeds
2 teaspoons maple syrup
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon pecans, chopped
1 tablespoon shredded coconut, unsweetened
Directions: Mix all ingredients, except for the pecans and coconut, in a bowl or Mason jar. Top with pecans and coconuts and cover with lid. Refrigerate overnight and eat chilled.
Per serving: Calories 395, Fat 12 g, Saturated fat 3 g, Sodium 135 mg, Carbohydrate 55 g, Fiber 9 g, Protein 21 g, Vitamin A 100% daily value, Calcium 36% daily value
Sources: www.mayoclinic.org
Romi Londre is a Registered Dietitian with Mayo Clinic Health System