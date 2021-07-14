Skip college? Not if you want to make more money

However, “on average” doesn’t mean that the return on your education, or college earnings premium, will always be a gain. Where you attend school, how much debt you take on, what you study and where you live after school all help determine your return. Many of those factors are influenced by your race, ethnicity and gender.

YOUR ABILITY TO REPAY DEBT AFFECTS YOUR DEGREE’S VALUE

Student loan debt is difficult to avoid and even more challenging to repay. College costs rose 117% from 1985-86 to 2018-19, according to federal data. Wages, meanwhile, didn’t keep pace, growing only 19% during the same period, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

However, loans are still the primary vehicle for families without wealth to obtain college degrees. In order to make your degree worth it, you have to earn enough to justify it. That means carrying debt that won’t put you underwater — a manageable student loan payment is around 10% of your discretionary after-tax income.

To get the best return and be able to repay debt, graduation is crucial — many borrowers who default will have debt but no degree.