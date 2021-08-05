Social media stars: A glance at Olympians who went big

SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALTY: The self-proclaimed "out-of-shape fencing Olympian" made jokes on TikTok about losing her fencing match “badly” and not fitting into her uniform. A three-time Olympian, Hurley gave viewers an inside look at life in the Olympic village, where she shared a room with teammate and older sister Kelley and participated in the TikTok trend of showcasing the team's problems.

DEFINING SOCIAL MOMENT OF THE GAMES: Hurley received 3.3 million views on a video in which she lip-synced to audio about “minimizing the press” with the caption “When you get everyone hyped to watch your Olympic match only to lose badly.” One viewer comment, which gained nearly 75,000 likes, stated “Make it to the Olympics, lose badly, and still keep a sense of humor about it? That’s gold-worthy in my book!”