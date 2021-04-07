Startup cards can help build credit even in tough times

Grow Credit, for example, offers the Grow Credit Mastercard, issued by Sutton Bank. The company has proprietary technology that evaluates income, according to Joe Bayen, CEO and founder of Grow Credit. Applicants must provide access to their bank account information.

The card allows you to build credit as you pay for qualifying monthly subscriptions like Netflix or Hulu. Subscription services traditionally aren’t factors in your credit reports, but Grow essentially gives cardholders an installment loan that can only be used to charge eligible subscriptions to the card. Cardholders pay off the bill in full each month and build credit along the way.

Cell phone bill payments can also be handled this way, if you’re willing to pay a monthly Grow membership fee.

“The combination of a small loan that can only be used toward a product of necessity makes our platform very resilient to recessions,” Bayen said in an email.

Or consider the Chime Credit Builder Visa Secured credit card, issued by Stride Bank, which also does not require a credit check. To get it, you’ll have to open a Chime Spending Account with an eligible direct deposit, and the balance of that attached spending account typically determines your credit limit on the card.