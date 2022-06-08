 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 US companies sanctioned over blueprints sent to China

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday accused three U.S. companies of sending to China blueprints and technical drawings for satellite and rocket technology and other defense prototypes.

The Commerce Department leveled the allegations as it blocked the three companies from exporting items to foreign countries for 180 days. That punishment, known as a temporary denial order, is regarded as among the most severe civil sanctions available to the department.

The companies — Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC, and U.S. Prototype Inc. — provide 3-D printing services to customers that include manufacturers of space and defense technology. The Commerce Department says the customers would send blueprints and drawings to the companies that they wanted printed — and that the companies in turn would send that work to China, presumably as a way to cut costs.

That transaction would have required U.S. government approval, but no permission was requested, the Commerce Department said.

People are also reading…

“Outsourcing 3-D printing of space and defense prototypes to China harms U.S. national security,” Matthew Axelrod, an assistant secretary of commerce for export enforcement, said in a statement. "By sending their customers' technical drawings and blueprints to China, these companies may have saved a few bucks — but they did so at the collective expense of protecting U.S. military technology.”

The 11-page Commerce Department order does not allege that the blueprints wound up being exploited by the Chinese military, but it does say the actions present “serious national security concerns." U.S. officials have warned in the past about blurred lines between the military and private industry.

The Commerce Department used customers of the companies to check their records to ensure that their intellectual property was not compromised.

The companies use the same rental mailbox in Wilmington, North Carolina. Requests for comments sent through the websites of Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc. and Rapid Cut LLC were not immediately returned.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Autonomous Mayflower reaches American shores -- in Canada

Autonomous Mayflower reaches American shores -- in Canada

A crewless robotic boat that had tried to retrace the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has finally reached the shores of North America — this time in Canada instead of the Massachusetts coast where its namesake landed more than 400 years ago. The sleek autonomous trimaran docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Sunday, after more than five weeks crossing the Atlantic Ocean from England, according to tech company IBM, which helped build it. Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) Mayflower Autonomous Ship didn’t have a captain, navigator or any humans on board — though it might have helped to have a mechanic.

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

Electronic warfare is a vital, mostly invisible element in Russia’s war on Ukraine. The Kremlin barely tapped its advantage in the domain early in the war. But that edge could be more decisive now that fighting is raging on a more static front in the eastern Donbas region. Shorter, more secure supply lines favor Russia’s ability to deploy electronic war units, which use jamming and other technologies to outwit the enemy. The Ukrainians report intense Russian jamming in the region but have scored some successes including the seizure of important pieces of hardware and destruction of at least two multi-vehicle mobile electronic warfare units.

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

Wide-ranging legislation unveiled Tuesday would regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets following a series of high-profile busts and failures. It’s unclear whether the bill proposed by Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming can pass Congress. The bill unveiled Tuesday proposes legal definitions of digital assets and virtual currencies. It would require the IRS to adopt guidance on merchant acceptance of digital assets and charitable contributions; and would make a distinction between digital assets that are commodities or securities. Surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies.

AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. Dozens of bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That is according to Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment, which was among the Ukrainian units that defended the plant for nearly three months before surrendering.

US has over 750 complaints of Teslas braking for no reason

US has over 750 complaints of Teslas braking for no reason

More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the company's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in an information request letter to Tesla that was posted Friday on the agency’s website. The 14-page letter dated May 4 asks the automaker for all consumer and field reports about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries and deaths.

Digital currencies flow to campaigns, but state rules vary

Digital currencies flow to campaigns, but state rules vary

Cryptocurrency donations have become a big part of campaign fundraising for many candidates running for office across the U.S. this year. But not all candidates can solicit those donations. While the federal government allows it, several states do not. The difference underscores not just the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies but also how regulation varies widely across the U.S. Some states have banned cryptocurrency donations amid concerns donors could hide their identities. Others have followed federal rules for congressional candidates and specifically allowed the donations with disclosure requirements and contribution caps, while others have no specific policies regarding the use of digital currencies in political donations.

One plug and done: EU to require common way to charge phones

One plug and done: EU to require common way to charge phones

European Union officials have agreed on new rules requiring a uniform charging cord for smartphones and other devices. The move would make life easier for consumers fed up with rummaging through a tangle of cables for the right one. EU negotiators said Tuesday that they inked a provisional agreement on a “single charging solution.” It's part of a wider effort to make products sold in the 27-nation bloc more sustainable and cut down on electronic waste. The new rules will take effect by fall 2024 and mean EU consumers will only need to use a common USB Type-C cable for small and medium-sized rechargeable, portable electronic devices.

US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

The U.S. and Germany are pledging to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with up-to-date anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. said it will provide four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition. The arms shipments aim to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battle a grinding Russian offensive that is closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military.

Texas AG strides into Twitter takeover drama to bolster Musk

Texas AG strides into Twitter takeover drama to bolster Musk

State officials across the nation have taken on Big Tech companies in the courts and state legislatures, and federal regulators have nipped at Twitter over alleged violations of users’ data privacy. Now, one state attorney general with an outsize personality and edge-skating stance nearly in the league of Elon Musk, is striding into the maelstrom of Musk’s $44 billion now-tenuous bid for Twitter. He is launching an investigation of Twitter for “potential false reporting” of bots on its platform to bolster complaints Musk himself made this week in threatening to walk away from the deal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: 83% of people wouldn't tell anyone if they won the lottery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News