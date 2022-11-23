 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they've managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers.

The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

The biggest worry for many of FTX's customers is they'll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used customer assets to make bets in Bankman-Fried's trading firm, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried was reportedly looking for upwards of $8 billion from new investors to repair the company's balance sheet.

The $740 million figure is from Nov. 16, and since then additional assets have been steadily been recovered.

People are also reading…

The assets recovered by BitGo are now locked in what is known as “cold storage” in South Dakota, which means they're cryptocurrencies stored on hard drives not connected to the Internet. BitGo provides what is known as “qualified custodian” services under South Dakotan state law. It's basically the crypto equivalent of financial fiduciary, offering segregated accounts and other security services to lock down digital assets.

The assets recovered include not only Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also a collection of minor cryptocurrencies that vary in popularity, such as the Shiba Inu coin.

California-based BitGo has a history of recovering and securing assets. They were tasked with securing assets after the cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox failed in 2014. The company is also the custodian for the assets held by the government of El Salvador.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess 'unprecedented'

Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess 'unprecedented'

The man who had to clean up the mess at Enron says the situation at FTX is even worse, describing what he calls a “complete failure” of corporate control. The filing by John Ray III, the new CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, lays out a damning description of FTX’s operations under its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a lack of security controls to business funds being used to buy employees homes and luxuries. Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and Bankman-Fried resigned.

Asian shares gain after earnings-fueled rally on Wall Street

Asian shares gain after earnings-fueled rally on Wall Street

Asian shares have risen after solid earnings pushed retailers higher on Wall Street ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but fell in Shanghai. Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point to 4.25%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite added 1.4%. Treasury yields slipped. Best Buy soared more than 12% after the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics chain did better than analysts expected and said a decline in sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier.

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Elon Musk’s managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of the software engineers who keep it up and running that programmers who were fired or resigned this week say Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Musk ended a very public argument with nearly two dozen coders over how to proceed by ordering them fired. Hundreds of engineers then quit after he gave anyone not “extremely hardcore” until Thursday to abandon ship with severance. The newest round of departures means the platform is losing workers just at it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that begins Sunday, one of the busiest events on Twitter.

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foxconn is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions. China’s status as an export powerhouse is based on factories like Foxconn’s that produce the world’s consumer electronics, toys and other goods. The ruling Communist Party is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020.

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

Researchers in Tennessee say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24. In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall flow of traffic using artificial intelligence. The aim was to reduce phantom traffic jams. That's the start-and-stop congestion on crowded roads that has no obvious cause. Researchers are still crunching the numbers but say the experiment was a success. In addition to easing driver frustration, less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and less pollution.

North Dakota AG Wrigley: Deleted emails 'irretrievable'

Republican North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says an outside tech firm failed to resurrect the deleted email accounts held by his predecessor Wayne Stenehjem and Stenehjem’s deputy. The timing of the deletions had raised questions over whether the state’s open-records policy was violated. Wrigley says state tech experts had said the email accounts could not be retrieved and that outside consultants confirmed that. The revelation of the deleted emails was made public in July in response to an open records request about a $1.8 million cost overrun on the lease for the attorney general’s office when Stenehjem was in charge.

Renault, China's Geely announced powertrain joint venture

Renault, China's Geely announced powertrain joint venture

Renault SA and China’s Geely say they plan to launch a joint venture to produce gasoline-powered and hybrid powertrains, adding to a series of partnerships between global automakers to share soaring technology costs. The companies said the venture will have 17 plants with annual production capacity of 5 million powertrains, five research and development centers on three continents and some 19,000 employees. They gave no financial terms but said each partner will own half of the venture. The venture will supply brands owned by or linked to Renault and Geely including Nissan, Mitsubishi, Volvo Cars, Renault, Dacia, Geely Auto, Lynk & Co. and Proton. The companies said it might later supply third-party brands.

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree

Consumers could quickly start seeing higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries if railroads aren’t able to agree on contracts with al 12 of their unions ahead of next month’s deadline after the latest rejection vote Monday. Congress may ultimately have to step in to protect the economy. Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September. Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.

Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries

Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries

Asian shares mostly declined amid concerns about the impact of China’s “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while gaining in Sydney. Oil prices fell. Market watchers noted worries about how the Federal Reserve might not ease on its aggressive interest rate hikes, which are aimed at curbing inflation pressures. Retailers and technology companies led a broad slide on Wall Street. China is maintaining its “zero-COVID” approach to eliminate the coronavirus entirely. The localized lockdowns and other restrictions have caused a supply crunch for some of Asia’s biggest manufacturers, denting economic growth.

40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations. State attorneys general announced the settlement Monday. They're calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Officials say the investigation by the states was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story. The officials say they found that Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to respectfully kick people out of your house on Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News