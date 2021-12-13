Acuity Knowledge Partners Awarded Great Place to Work Certification

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--

Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity) has been Great Place to Work Certified in India for December 2021 to December 2022.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

Robert King, Chief Executive Officer of Acuity said, “It’s testament to our whole team that Acuity is recognised as a great place to work especially following the difficulties of the global pandemic. Our employees are our biggest asset. We continue to focus on supporting them as we develop our hybrid work models and add new talent across Acuity. We intend to continue raising the bar to create the best possible experience for our teams who support our growing list of global financial services clients.”

Avadhesh Dixit, Chief Human Resources Officer of Acuity added, “We’re thrilled to see the positive response of our employees, particularly regarding the pride they feel in their work and the trust they have in their teams and the company. We hope to foster this positivity in our company policies and initiatives, ensuring our employees are able to bring their full selves to work and provide the highest quality service to our clients.”

Acuity is a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics and technology solutions to the financial services sector and prides itself in fostering a culture of open mindset, teamwork, and excellence forming the pillars of our core values. We are committed to creating a holistic Employee Value Proposition (EVP), driven by the aspirations of our employees. We continue to create an environment where talented individuals—regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation—can be challenged, fully engaged, and recognised for their contributions. Acuity’s Global Diversity Council supports various Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) who focus on strategic priorities to ensure that we are an employer of choice. Our effective employee engagement programs resonate with team requirements and aim to bring employees together, increasing communication and nurturing camaraderie.

In India, the Great Place to Work Institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of Chief Executive Officers and Chief Experience Officers from Indian businesses are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for everyone.

About Acuity Knowledge Partners

Acuity Knowledge Partners is a leading research, analytics and business intelligence consultant to the financial services sector. The company’s network of analysts and industry experts, combined with advanced data and technology, supports over 400 financial institutions and consulting companies worldwide to operate more efficiently and unlock their human capital, driving revenues higher and transforming operations. It specialises in investment banking, investment research, private equity & consulting and commercial lending. Acuity is a global business that operates from nine locations worldwide; the bulk of its team is based in India. Acuity Knowledge Partners is backed by Equistone Partners Europe, a leading private equity organisation that backs specialist growth businesses and management teams. To learn more, visit https://www.acuitykp.com/

