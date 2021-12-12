ADO Ebike Join XiaomiYoupin, Alibaba, Cross the 1001 Cities!

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2021--

ADO will promote a green and healthy lifestyle through a "40KM range ebike" and help build a new healthy life after the COVID-19. ADO EBIKE, urban off-road e-bikes, have excellent ride ability in all road conditions, you can enjoy a comfortable riding experience in your daily life.

At 0:00 on December 1st, 2021 (UTC-8), the ADO dealer flagship store was officially launched at Ali International Station to jointly build a brand to go abroad and span to 1,001 cities.

The high-quality standards of Alibaba and of ADO team working together will focus on new products, new technologies and on to establish fast channels to connect with high-quality buyers.

Welcome to ADO Brand Partner Program!

ADO Ebike has entered the overseas markets through Xiaomi Youpin platform and our models will be put on the overseas shops on the Youpin platform.

Exciting news! ADO Official prepares surprises when the Christmas is approaching.

Warm-up activities: December 10, 2021-December 12, 2021.

There are many surprises during this period.

For more details, visit the official Facebook website: https://www.facebook.com/Adoebike

Official website promotion: December 13, 2021-December 15, 2021.

1. Have a chance to win prizes worth up to $200

2. A gift certificate with no threshold of $100.

3. All models are on sale during the event

4. During the event, all accessories will be 10% off.

For more details, visit the official website: www.adoebike.com

ADO after-sales service:

In addition to the Christmas surprise that the ADO team has prepared there is also a new and complete after-sales system that is worth mentioning.

1. One technical service center in Germany and three maintenance centers in Germany, UK and Poland for European customers;

2. Technical service center has been built according to the highest German standards. It’s set up in the industrial area of Broussard, Germany, with a self-built warehouse of 3,000 square meters and an office of 400 square meters.

3. Technical service center will be conducted by Henry Chen, a graduate of Uni Karlsruhe and Mr. Du, former professor of the Microelectronics Institute of Xi'an University of Electronic Science and Technology, together with 8 professional technicians that have 5 years of experience in technical and after-sales service. It will support communication in both English and German.

CONTACT: Company Name: Aodishi Technology Co.,Led

Mr. Senchu Xie

Email:ado@adobike.com

