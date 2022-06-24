 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

After Roe, Dems seek probe of tech's use of personal data

  • Updated
  • 0
Abortion Mississippi

Clinic escort Kim Gibson stands outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., calling out to incoming patients that the clinic is still open, moments after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was issued, Friday, June 24, 2022. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the Mississippi. However, the ruling ends constitutional protections for abortion.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the Supreme Court ending the constitutional protections for abortion, four Democratic lawmakers are asking federal regulators to investigate Apple and Google for allegedly deceiving millions of mobile phone users by collecting and selling their personal data.

The decision Friday by the court’s conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half the states. Privacy experts say that could make women vulnerable because their personal data could be used to surveil pregnancies and shared with police or sold to vigilantes. Online searches, period apps, fitness trackers and advice helplines could become rich data sources for such surveillance efforts.

The request for an investigation of the two California-based tech giants came Friday in a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan. It was signed by Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Rep. Sara Jacobs of California. It was sent shortly before the Supreme Court announced its decision overturning the 1973 precedent and noted that the court was likely to do so.

People are also reading…

“Individuals seeking abortions and other reproductive healthcare will become particularly vulnerable to privacy harms, including through the collection and sharing of their location data,” the lawmakers said in the letter. “Data brokers are already selling, licensing and sharing the location information of people that visit abortion providers to anyone with a credit card."

They said prosecutors in states where abortion becomes illegal could soon be able to obtain warrants for location information about anyone who has visited an abortion provider.

"Private actors will also be incentivized by state bounty laws to hunt down women who have obtained or are seeking an abortion by accessing location information through shady data brokers,” the lawmakers wrote.

They asked Khan for an investigation of Apple and Google’s practices in mobile phone users’ data generally. They accused the companies of engaging in “unfair and deceptive practices by enabling the collection and sale of hundreds of millions of mobile phone users’ personal data.”

The companies “knowingly facilitated” the harmful practices by building location identifiers used for advertising into their mobile phone operating systems, the lawmakers said.

FTC spokesman Peter Kaplan confirmed that the agency had received the letter but said there would be no comment on it.

Apple and Google didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawmakers’ letter noted that Apple and Google now allow consumers to opt out of the data tracking. However, it said that until recently, Apple enabled the tracking identifier by default and required consumers to dig through confusing phone settings to turn it off. Google still enables it by default, and until recently did not even provide consumers with an opt-out, the letter said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden picks first woman, person of color as science adviser

Biden picks first woman, person of color as science adviser

President Joe Biden has chosen Arati Prabhakar to be his science adviser. A former head of two federal science and engineering agencies, she will be the nation's first woman, person of color and immigrant to hold the job. But first she needs to be confirmed by the Senate. She used to run the stealthy Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which invented the Internet. At DARPA she helped kick-start the process that eventually led to a type of RNA vaccines that became COVID-19 shots. She also was the youngest person to run the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

A top California official says heat waves and drought gripping California highlight the urgency to slash fossil fuel use and remove planet-warming emissions from the air. California EPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld spoke Thursday as state air regulators opened a hearing on a new climate-change roadmap for the state. It lays out a plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2045. That means the state would remove as much carbon from the air as it emits. The timeline is among the most ambitious in the nation and world. But many environmental critics say it relies too much on carbon removal technology and doesn't do enough to reduce reliance on oil and gas.

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

The price of bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell below the psychologically important threshold on Saturday. It dropped by as much as 12% to less than $18,100 by late afternoon East Coast time, according to cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. The last time bitcoin was at this level was in November 2020, when it was on its way up to an all-time high. Bitcoin has now lost more than 70% of its value since reaching that peak. It’s the latest sign of turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry amid wider turbulence in financial markets.

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state testified that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing Thursday about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn deciding against penalizing Vos for contempt, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

The historic vote by employees of a Maryland Apple store to unionize — a first for the technology giant — is a significant step in a lengthy process that labor experts say is heavily stacked against workers in favor of their employers. Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. They join a growing push across U.S. retail, service and tech industries to organize for greater workplace protections. A union statement said the workers voted 65-33 on Saturday to unionize via the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars. Toyota says the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash. The vehicles subject to the recall include about 2,200 destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia. They were produced between March and June. The bZ4X is a key model in Toyota’s plans to strengthen its electric lineup.

Fix the Hog: Harley, Westinghouse ordered to fix warranties

Fix the Hog: Harley, Westinghouse ordered to fix warranties

Federal regulators have accused Harley-Davidson and Westinghouse of imposing illegal warranty terms on customers and ordered them to fix their warranties and ensure that their dealers compete fairly with independent repair-makers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action against the motorcycle maker and MWE Investments, which makes Westinghouse-brand outdoor power generators and related equipment. The FTC said the companies have imposed illegal warranty terms that voided customers’ warranties if they used anyone other than the companies and their authorized dealers to get parts or repairs _ restricting consumers’ choices and costing them more money.

South Korea launches first satellite with homegrown rocket

South Korea launches first satellite with homegrown rocket

South Korea says it has conducted its first successful satellite launch using a domestically developed rocket. It says the three-stage rocket placed the satellite at the target altitude and it transmitted signals about its status back to Earth. The success boosted the country’s growing aerospace ambitions and demonstrated it has key technologies needed to launch spy satellites and build larger missiles amid tensions with rival North Korea. The launch made South Korea the world’s 10th nation to place a satellite into space with its own technology. South Korea is a major producer of semiconductors, automobiles and smartphones, but its space development program lags behind that of Asian neighbors China, India and Japan.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Women with pregnancy difficulties are at increased risk of stroke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News