 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

  • Updated
  • 0
Regional Airport TSA Ford

McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson, Tenn., is shown on May 30, 2007. Federal security screening is returning to the small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

 Andrew McMurtrie - member, The Jackson Sun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said.

The Transportation Security Administration plans to resume passenger screening service at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson, U.S. Rep. David Kustoff said Wednesday.

The airport has not had TSA service in 13 years because of a decrease in passenger count and TSA budget constraints, said Steve Smith, the airport's executive director.

Currently, there is no security screening before passengers depart McKellar-Sipes, Smith said Thursday. Passengers have been required to go through TSA security checkpoints at their next airport, including bag check, before connecting to another flight.

When the TSA returns later this year, travel will be less-time consuming for passengers using the airport, Smith said.

People are also reading…

“With full TSA service now at MKL, passengers can access connecting flights without having to go through additional screening,” said Kustoff, a Republican who serves several rural West Tennessee counties. "This announcement will ensure consistent and reliable air travel, which is critical to West Tennessee’s economic prosperity.”

Ford plans to build a $5.6 billion factory to make electric pickup trucks at the sprawling Memphis Regional Megasite, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Jackson and 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Memphis. The so-called Blue Oval City is expected of bring new businesses and thousands of jobs to the region. SK Innovation also plans to build a battery manufacturing facility at the site as part of a joint venture with Ford.

Kustoff and Republican U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty cited the Ford project and the opening of the Great Wolf Lodge waterpark and hotel in the region in a letter to TSA Administrator David Pekoske asking him to consider the airport's application.

Also, Southern Airways Express has begun offering three flights every day to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"TSA service is essential to ensuring passengers traveling between Jackson and Atlanta are able to seamlessly connect to their destination," said the letter dated June 6.

Smith said the airport is also planning to resurface its main 6,000-foot (1,828-meter) runway.

“We're already feeling the business pickup from the Blue Oval City announcement last year,” Smith said. “We're getting a lot of the corporate-side and construction-side traffic right now. There's just a lot of things going on.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Major automakers are asking Congress to lift the cap on how many people can receive tax credits for buying a hybrid or fully electric vehicle. Currently the number of tax credits allowed is capped at 200,000 per company. General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. In a letter to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday, the chief executives of Ford, Toyota, GM and Stellantis asked that tax credits be extended to anyone who seeks to buy a qualified vehicle.  General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. Automakers say they want the cap lifted until “the EV market is more mature,” without giving a time frame.

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China’s economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

How to afford summer road trips amid high gas prices

How to afford summer road trips amid high gas prices

With record-high gas prices, travelers can save money on summer road trips by considering alternatives. They can plan a trip to U.S. regions with lower-cost fuel, like the Midwest or South. If travelers need to rent a car, they might find affordable options by going to a cheaper car rental location or considering a car rental alternative like car sharing. With more hotels offering electric vehicle charging, renting an electric car could be more convenient and less expensive than expected. No matter what car or region, spending on a rewards credit card, particularly one that earns extra points on gas, could help lessen the sting of road trip expenses.

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have tumbled after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing "extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400 Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

Study: Facebook fails to catch East Africa extremist content

Study: Facebook fails to catch East Africa extremist content

A new study has found that Facebook failed to catch Islamic State group and al-Shabab extremist content in posts aimed at East Africa as the region remains under threat from violent attacks and Kenya prepares to vote in a closely contested national election. The two-year study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that posts on Facebook that openly supported the Islamic State group or Somalia-based al-Shabab, even ones carrying al-Shabab branding, were allowed to be widely shared as they called for violence in languages including Swahili, Somali and Arabic. The report expresses particular concern over posts that accuse Kenyan government officials and politicians of being enemies of Muslims.

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Taser developer Axon said this week it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly into schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own group of technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy. The publicly traded company, which sells Tasers and police body cameras, floated the idea of a new police drone product last year to its artificial intelligence ethics board, a group of well-respected experts in technology, policing and privacy. Some of them expressed reservations. But they did not expect Axon’s Thursday announcement that it wants to send those Taser-equipped drones into classrooms.

Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China's economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

Asian shares gain after Fed assurance on rates lifts Wall St

Asian shares gain after Fed assurance on rates lifts Wall St

Asian shares have advanced after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. Wall Street rallied after the Fed's hike, the biggest since 1994, as investors took heart from Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting future rate increases may be more modest. The Bank of Japan is holding a two-day policy meeting, starting Thursday. The Japanese central bank is under pressure to act given downward pressures on the yen from U.S. rate hikes and super-low rates in Japan. Investors have been selling yen and buying dollars in anticipation of higher yields from dollar-denominated holdings.

EPA: 'Forever chemicals' pose risk even at very low levels

EPA: 'Forever chemicals' pose risk even at very low levels

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds in drinking water pose health risks at levels so low they cannot currently be detected. Most uses of “forever chemicals” known as PFOA and PFOS have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers. But there are some ongoing uses. The EPA on Wednesday issued nonbinding health advisories setting health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS to near zero. Environmental and public health groups hail the EPA’s action. The chemicals are in products including cardboard packaging and carpets. The chemicals remain in the environment because they don't degrade. Serious health conditions associated with the chemicals include cancer.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to save energy this summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News