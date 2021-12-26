 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Alabama defense manufacturer wins $1.4B Army contract

  • 0

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A defense manufacturer in north Alabama has won a $1.4 billion contract to produce an advanced wartime control system for the Army.

A Pentagon announcement says Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. in Huntsville was awarded the deal after the military received two bids for the work.

The Defense Department says the company will produce the Integrated Battle Command System. Northrop Grumman describes the system as an integrated hardware and software product that locates, tracks and defeats air and missile threats.

Work is supposed to be done in five years, and the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Huntsville's Redstone Arsenal will oversee the contract.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Why Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case turns on intent

EXPLAINER: Why Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case turns on intent

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The high-profile case of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, now before a jury, boils down to a single question: Did she cover up defects in her startup's blood-testing technology to rip off investors while potentially endangering the lives of unwitting patients?

‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Drive My Car’ make Oscars shortlist

‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Drive My Car’ make Oscars shortlist

Documentaries about Julia Child, “Black Woodstock,” the pandemic and The Velvet Underground and acclaimed international films like Japan’s “Drive My Car,” Iran’s “A Hero” and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World” just got a little closer to scoring Oscar nominations.

Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case

Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

New Mexico governor signs spending of federal pandemic aid

New Mexico governor signs spending of federal pandemic aid

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor signed a nearly $500 milling spending bill Tuesday that draws on federal pandemic relief funds to expand high-speed internet access, bolster roads, upgrade state parks, expand nurse training programs and help teachers pay off their student debts amid a shortage of educators.

Omicron casts a new shadow over economy's pandemic recovery

Omicron casts a new shadow over economy's pandemic recovery

Just as Americans and Europeans were eagerly awaiting their most normal holiday season in a couple of years, the omicron variant has unleashed a fresh round of fear and uncertainty — for travelers, shoppers, party-goers and their economies as a whole.

Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government tentatively committed itself Thursday to phasing out the country's existing nuclear power plants by 2025 while using gas as a bridge toward sustainable energy sources and possible new-technology nuclear options later.

Jury in Elizabeth Holmes trial hears replay of her boasts

Jury in Elizabeth Holmes trial hears replay of her boasts

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jurors in the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes returned to the courtroom Thursday to listen again to audio recordings that captured Holmes' brash promises about vaunted blood-testing technology that propelled her meteoric rise and scandalous downfall.

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News