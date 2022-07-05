 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion

  • 0

HONG KONG (AP) — Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history.

In a post on the online hacking forum Breach Forums last week, someone using the handle “ChinaDan” offered to sell nearly 24 terabytes (24 TB) of data including what they claimed was information on 1 billion people and “several billion case records” for 10 Bitcoin, worth about $200,000.

The data purportedly includes information from the Shanghai National Police database including names, addresses, national identification numbers and mobile phone numbers as well as case details.

A sample of data seen by The Associated Press listed names, birthdates, ages and mobile numbers. One person was listed as having been born in “2020," with their age listed as “1,” suggesting that information on minors was included in the data obtained in the breach.

The Associated Press could not immediately verify the authenticity of the data samples. Shanghai police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People are also reading…

The data leak initially sparked discussion on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo, but censors have since moved to block keyword searches for “Shanghai data leak.”

One person said they were skeptical until they managed to verify some of the personal data leaked online by attempting to search for people on Alipay using their personal information.

“Everyone, please be careful in case there are more phone scams in the future!” they said in a Weibo post.

Another person commented on Weibo that the leak means everyone is “running naked” — slang used to refer to a lack of privacy — and it’s “horrifying.”

Experts said the breach, if confirmed, would be the biggest in history.

Kendra Schaefer, a partner for technology at policy research firm Trivium China, said in a tweet that it’s “hard to parse truth from the rumor mill, but can confirm file exists.”

Such data leaks are fairly common, according to Michael Gazeley, managing director at Hong Kong-based security firm Network Box.

“There are approximately 12 billion compromised accounts posted on the Dark Web right now. That’s more than the total number of people in the world,” he said, adding that a majority of data leaks often come from the U.S.

Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist at cybersecurity firm Sophos, said that the breach is “potentially incredibly embarrassing to the Chinese government,” and the political harm would probably outweigh damage to the people whose data was leaked.

Most of the data is similar to what advertising companies that run banner ads would have, he said.

“When you’re talking about a billion people’s information and it’s static information, it’s not about where they traveled, who they communicated with or what they were doing, then it becomes very much less interesting,” Wisniewski said.

Still, once hackers get data and put it online it's impossible to fully remove.

“The information, once it’s unleashed, is forever out there,” Wisniewski said. “So if someone believes their information was part of this attack, they have to assume it’s forever available to anyone and they should be taking precautions to protect themselves.”

A major cryptocurrency exchange said it had stepped up verification procedures to guard against fraud attempts such as using personal information from the reported hack to take over people’s accounts.

Zhao Changpeng, CEO of Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, said in a tweet Monday that its threat intelligence had detected the sale of “1 billion resident records.”

“This has impact on hacker detection/prevention measures, mobile numbers used for account take overs, etc.” Zhao wrote in his tweets, before saying that Binance had already stepped up verification measures.

In 2020, a major cyberattack believed to be by Russian hackers compromised several U.S. federal agencies such as the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, telecommunications firms and defense contractors.

Last year, over 533 million Facebook users had their data published in a hacking forum after hackers scraped its data due to a vulnerability that has since been patched.

——

AP journalist Emily Wang in Beijing and researcher Chen Si in Shanghai contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision

EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision

With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. One fear is that law enforcement or vigilantes could use data troves from Facebook, Google and other social platforms against people seeking ways to end unwanted pregnancies. History has repeatedly demonstrated that whenever people’s personal data is tracked and stored, there’s always a risk that it could be misused or abused.

Crypto rules to make Europe a global leader as prices plunge

Crypto rules to make Europe a global leader as prices plunge

Europe is preparing to take the global lead in regulating the freewheeling cryptocurrency industry at a time when prices have plunged, wiping out fortunes, fueling skepticism and sparking calls for tighter scrutiny. The European Union took a first step late Wednesday by agreeing on new rules subjecting cryptocurrency transfers to the same money-laundering rules as traditional banking transfers. A much bigger move is expected when EU negotiators hammer out the final details on a separate deal Thursday night for a sweeping package of crypto regulations. Like the EU’s data privacy policy that became the de facto global standard, the crypto regulations are expected to be highly influential worldwide.

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled package of energy and economic initiatives. The possible rejuvenation of the reconciliation package remains a work in progress and is far from certain. But McConnell seems worried enough that he decided to complicate Democratic lawmakers’ efforts to get a semiconductor bill over the finish line before members break for their August recess. The White House says McConnell is “holding hostage” a bipartisan package that would lower the cost of countless products that rely on semiconductors.

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

The Supreme Court’s latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet. Thursday’s 6-3 decision was narrowly tailored to the Environmental Protection Agency. The court ruled that the EPA doesn’t have broad authority to reduce power plant emissions that contribute to global warming. The precedent is widely expected to invite challenges of other rules set by government agencies.

New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

New York has denied required air permit renewals to a bitcoin-mining power plant on the grounds that it was a threat to the state’s climate goals. The permitting decision was another example of New York putting the brakes on a cryptocurrency bonanza that has alarmed environmentalists. The state’s permitting decision involved Greenidge Generation, a power plant that had once been shut down, but was converted from to natural gas several years ago and began bitcoin mining in earnest in 2020. A majority of the electricity produced by the plant is now used to run more than 15,000 computer servers.

California lawmakers OK budget; most taxpayers to get refund

California lawmakers OK budget; most taxpayers to get refund

California lawmakers have approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan. Lawmakers on Wednesday sent the annual operating budget to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is expected to sign it into law. The budget includes money to cover abortions for women who can't afford them. It also will pay for the health care of all low-income adults who are living in the country illegally. The centerpiece of the budget is a plan to send tax refunds to 23 million Californians to help pay for record high gas prices. Most households will receive checks from between $200 and $1,050, depending on how much money they make.

Australia prioritizes reducing emissions and cheaper EVs

Australia prioritizes reducing emissions and cheaper EVs

Australia’s new government is putting climate change at the top of its legislative agenda when Parliament sits next month for the first time since the May 21 election, with bills to enshrine a cut in greenhouse gas emissions and make electric cars cheaper. Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen told the National Press Club on Wednesday a bill will be introduced to commit Australia to reducing its emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030 when Parliament sits on July 26. Another bill would abolish import tariffs and taxes for electric vehicles that are cheaper than a luxury car threshold. Bowen says legislating the 43% target would create greater confidence.

Feds seize websites after probe of pirated Latin music

Federal authorities have seized six websites that prosecutors say were illegally distributing copyrighted music to millions of users. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizures Monday of the websites that primarily targeted Latin music. According to an affidavit, agents began investigating the websites in April after a music industry consortium complained. The websites _ Corourbanos.com, Corourbano.com, Pautamp3.com, SIMP3.com, flowactivo.co and Mp3Teca.ws _ collectively reached about 6.6 million users per month. According to the affidavit, the pirated music drew traffic that allowed the website operators to make money by selling ads on the website.

Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits in some states

A cyberattack on a software company has disrupted unemployment benefits and job seeking assistance for thousands of people in several states. In Tennessee, the website for unemployment benefits remained down Thursday morning after the vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc., told the state Sunday that service would be interrupted. Some 12,000 Tennesseans rely on the unemployment program, and for now, they’re not getting their payments. The company says it expects the Tennessee system to be back up and running before July 4. Unemployment websites in several other states, including Louisiana, Nebraska, Florida and Texas, were affected too.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologists: Social media doesn't have the best information on skin care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News