Amadis Chosen by eMcREY for SoftPos Payment Solution

Amadis, a global payment software editor, leading supplier of EMV Level 2 card processing solutions and nexo universal payment acceptance applications, has been selected by eMcREY, a leading financial solution supplier in the Middle-East, for its SoftPOS solution. Amadis will provide eMcREY with its payment card processing software, enabling worldwide contactless payment acceptance on commercial off-the-shelf devices (COTS).

eMcREY’s SoftPOS will allow its customers to accept payment from Visa, Mastercard, Amex and MADA (the market-leading payment card in Saudi Arabia). The SoftPOS, EMV software-only payment application, turns mobile devices into contactless payment acceptance terminals. Through Amadis software, eMcREY is one of the first companies able to enable acceptance of all worldwide contactless payment schemes on a single payment application, overcoming the limitations of alternative SDKs, which do not effectively scale.

“The partnership with eMcREY highlights the growing trend for payment service providers (PSP) to challenge traditional payment solution models,” said Fabrice Grenier, Chief Business Officer at Amadis. “By enabling payment acceptance on consumer smartphones, many new use cases and categories of merchants are now on the radar of PSP to grow their businesses more efficiently and cost effectively, while limiting risks of hardware investments.”

Amadis provides the industry’s most extensive, scalable, EMV Level 2 contactless payment processing capabilities, complemented with an optimized and multi-platform nexo-standards payment application. With Amadis software and eMcREY’s SoftPOS model, merchants gain immediate access to contactless payment acceptance on millions of already deployed NFC capable Android smartphones, tablets and professional devices.

“Amadis provides us with the unique ability to support contactless payment schemes worldwide,” said Rawad Richa, eMcREY Chief of Development. “This will allow our customers to deploy payment acceptance solutions more effectively and rapidly, while retaining the flexibility to quickly react to changing market dynamics.”

About eMcREY

eMcREY has great expertise in the design and implementation of payments infrastructure. Our solutions extend across the entire payments landscape and help clients create a world-leading payments environment.

Since 2005, eMcREY has helped clients in payments, government, energy and transit sectors use technology to enable seamless, fast and secure interactions. We combine our Apex suite of proven payments solutions with world-class capabilities from digital payments partners. eMcREY solutions encompass Card and Token Management, Third-Party Processing, Connectivity for Instant Payment Systems, National ACH and RTGS, Enterprise Payment Hubs, Virtual Bank, Digital Currency, Enterprise Fraud Management, Settlement, Reconciliation and Dispute Management, Identity Management, Mobile, Loyalty and Big Data Analytics as well as open-loop transit and Oracle blockchain/cloud solutions. With offices in Cyprus, Dubai, Lebanon, Canada and Saudi Arabia and a team of 300 specialists implementing complex solutions for a wide range of clients, eMcREY is a Mastercard Platinum Digital Vendor, Visa Certified Vendor, IBM Enterprise Partner and Oracle Platinum Partner. www.emcrey.com

About Amadis

Amadis is a leader in payment acceptance software technology, with its software running on more than 15 million devices worldwide. The company provides state-of-the-art software products, frameworks and solutions for global merchants, payment device manufacturers and payment processors. Amadis provides merchants with the industry’s broadest range of EMV Card processing options using custom or commercially available technology, independent of hardware, operating system or geography. The company brings an elite, experienced software team to the industry and enables solutions for international acceptors in over 23 countries. Learn more at www.amadis.ca.

12/13/2021

