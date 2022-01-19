 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Army Corps of Engineers gets $14B to help ease supply chains

  • 0
Buttigieg Supply Chain

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a news conference to discuss the supply chain issues at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

 Jae C. Hong - staff, AP

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the release of $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to fund 500 projects, with a focus on easing supply chain problems and addressing climate change.

The spending stems largely from President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure deal, and the administration is trying to show how the projects will improve supply chain backlogs.

There are three specific projects tied to reducing supply bottlenecks by making it easier to transport goods, according to a White House fact sheet. U.S. ports have struggled to manage the inflow of container ships and move containers onto trucks as the economy recovered from the pandemic, resulting in delays in sending goods to consumers and higher prices.

People are also reading…

Among the projects being funded for the Army Corps of Engineers is $858 million to replace locks on the Ohio River so that water levels are high enough for large cargo ships. Locks are enclosures that help to raise and lower water levels and make it easier to navigate waterways on uneven terrain.

Wednesday's announcement includes $470 million for a new lock in Michigan that is key for shipping iron ore. There are also investments at the Port of Long Beach in California and Norfolk Harbor in Virginia to accommodate more shipping.

On the climate front, the Army Corps of Engineers will spend $1.1 billion to preserve the Everglades in Florida with projects to capture and store surface water runoff. There will also be $645 million to reduce coastal flood risks and $1.7 billion for inland flood risks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 of the best high-quality smart TVs

3 of the best high-quality smart TVs

Although chip shortages and supply chain issues are pushing the prices of entry-level TVs higher, there are deep discounts on midrange and high-end TVs that have the best picture quality.

Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft said late Saturday that dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies have been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware, a disclosure suggesting an attention-grabbing defacement attack on official websites was a diversion. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Eiteljorg Museum will show Native American art in new way

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Eiteljorg Museum ’s revamped Native American Galleries will show works spanning more than 170 years when they reopen in June. But visitors won’t start at the beginning, middle or even the end of that timeframe. Instead, they’ll be greeted by artwork with stories that fuse past, present and future.

Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change

Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Their state budgets flush with cash, Democratic and Republican governors alike want to spend some of the windfall on projects aimed at slowing climate change and guarding against its consequences, from floods and wildfires to dirty air.

Prosecutors recommend dropping charges against MIT professor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending dropping charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was accused last year of hiding work he did for the Chinese government while also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research, a person familiar with the decision said Friday.

A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. No more problems with borrowed tablets. No more days of missed lessons because her kids couldn’t connect to their virtual schooling.

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $6 billion

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $6 billion

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips, reported Thursday its quarterly profit rose 16.4% over a year earlier to $6 billion amid surging demand for chips for smartphones and other electronics.

Watch Now: Related Video

How people form opinions about others based on their online profiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News