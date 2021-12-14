Ascend.io Brings Autopilot to Snowflake with Data Automation Cloud

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

Ascend.io, the Data Automation Cloud, today announced that customers of Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, can now put workloads on autopilot with a single platform. Ascend’s Data Automation Cloud unifies the core capabilities a data engineer needs—data ingestion, transformation, delivery, orchestration, and observability—into a seamless experience. Backed by Ascend’s powerful DataAware™ intelligence, Ascend’s Data Automation Cloud analyzes and monitors end-to-end workflows, tracking and optimizing the movement of up to trillions of records, and dynamically responds to changes in data, schema, and code within seconds, giving Snowflake customers the most advanced autopilot system available for the data and analytics workloads that power their business.

“The combination of Ascend and Snowflake is a powerful force multiplier for our business. Komodo’s data engineering team is responsible for the delivery of business-critical workloads that are exponentially growing as we continue to enhance the fidelity and completeness of our Healthcare Map,” said Laurent Bride, Chief Technology Officer at Komodo Health. “The scale and power of Snowflake combined with the acceleration and automation of Ascend enables us to not only take on new data challenges and workloads, but deliver results faster than ever before.”

Increasing Developer Productivity a Top Priority

With a recent survey finding that 96% of data teams are at or over capacity, developer productivity is quickly becoming the number one priority for data teams. A first for the Snowflake ecosystem, Ascend brings together all aspects of data workloads, and in doing so, eliminates the need for complex custom code and stand-alone tools, freeing users to focus on building business and analytics workflows 10x faster. Ascend unifies the creation and automation of data workflows with:

Data Ingestion: Integrate with and ingest data from any service, anywhere including data lakes, warehouses, databases, queues/stream processing services, APIs, and other applications

Data Transformation: Build and run data transformations in SQL, Python, Java, and Scala with Ascend’s multi-language flex-code interface

Data Delivery: Seamlessly deliver processed data to BI, analytics, machine learning, and AI tools

Data Orchestration: Design data workflows as modular pipelines, configure fine-grained data access controls, connect workflows with guaranteed dependency management, and set them to run continuously

Data Observability: Quickly view data lineage, data profiles, job and user logs, system health, and other critical workload metrics at a glance

“Snowflake is focused on enabling our customers to get increased value from their rapidly growing data sets, and partnering with companies like Ascend is a crucial component to doing just that,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “By leveraging Snowflake’s scale in combination with Ascend’s unified data and analytics engineering capabilities, data teams can accelerate productivity and time to value for data workloads and more simply achieve true data engineering success.”

Autopiloting Data Workloads with DataAware

With the ongoing challenge of data team productivity, many organizations are turning to automation to help. The Ascend Data Automation Cloud, powered by Ascend DataAware, delivers the most advanced automation for data and analytics engineering workloads. Ascend DataAware works continuously in the background to guarantee data integrity and optimize data workloads, reducing time spent on maintenance by up to 90%. Ascend DataAware automates the most complex data engineering challenges with one-of-a-kind, advanced features including:

Continuous code and data lineage tracking and change detection

Automatic propagation of any change in code or data, from point of change

Checkpointing for every transform, enabling ultra-fast debugging and point of failure restart

Continuous schema validation across all connected workloads before any workflow is run

Schema drift detection with intelligent heuristics and fine-grained notifications

Instant roll-back to previous workflow state with zero re-processing

Incremental processing for workload and cost control

“Data is the bedrock of today's enterprises, and it is no surprise why Snowflake is an integral part of that foundation for so many organizations. We at Ascend—and our customers—love Snowflake for its remarkable performance and ability to support such a wide array of data workloads,” said Sean Knapp, Founder and CEO at Ascend.io. “Expanding the Ascend Platform to run natively on Snowflake was the clear next step for us to deliver industry-leading capabilities, and we are excited to take our partnership to the next level. In doing so, Ascend will enable more users than ever before to automate—and unify—their data and analytics workloads on Snowflake.”

The Ascend Unified Data Engineering Platform on Snowflake is now generally available. To learn more, please visit the website.

About Ascend.io

Ascend.io, the data engineering company named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor, provides the most advanced automation for data and analytics engineering workloads. Ascend unifies the core capabilities of data engineering—data ingestion, transformation, delivery, orchestration, and observability—into a single platform so that data teams deliver 10x faster. With 96% of data teams already at or over capacity, engineering productivity is a top priority for enterprises. Ascend’s Flex-code user interface empowers any member of the data team—from data engineers to data scientists to data analysts—to quickly and easily build and deliver on the data and analytics workloads they need. And with Ascend’s DataAware™ intelligence, data teams no longer spend hours carefully orchestrating brittle data workloads and instead rely on advanced automation to optimize the entire data lifecycle. Ascend runs natively on data lakes and warehouses and in AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

