 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries

  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday amid concerns about the impact of China's “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while gaining in Sydney. Oil prices fell.

Market watchers noted worries about how the Federal Reserve might not ease on its aggressive interest rate hikes, which are aimed at curbing inflation pressures. Much of the market’s prior rally on Wall Street was due to such hopes, including easing inflation.

“Markets are still unconvinced that the U.S. Fed will opt for lower magnitude rate hikes as incoming data sent mixed signals,” said Venkateswara Lavanya at Mizuho Bank.

U.S. retail data has shown improvement, while industrial production has dropped, highlighting the resilience of the service sector, as opposed to weakening external demand.

People are also reading…

The Fed has been raising interest rates in an effort to slow the economy and tame the hottest inflation in decades. Wall Street has been worried it could hit the brakes too hard and bring on a recession.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.1% in morning trading to 27,990.62. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2% to 7,138.20, after government data showed that the employment situation had improved in October from September.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6% to 2,461.74. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped nearly 0.9% to 18,101.00, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% to 3,105.87.

China is maintaining its “zero-COVID” approach of mass testing many people alongside localized lockdowns and quarantines to eliminate the coronavirus entirely. Such restrictions have caused a supply crunch for some of Asia's biggest manufacturers, denting economic growth.

Elsewhere, the lifting of pandemic restrictions have fueled hopes of greater consumer spending and tourism revenue.

On Wall Street, retailers and technology companies led a broad slide. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, wiping out most of its gains from a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq lost 1.5%.

Discouraging quarterly updates from Target and other retailers put investors in a selling mood, despite a report showing that U.S. retail sales remained strong last month.

Target slumped 13.1% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. The retailer also said its sales slowed sharply in recent weeks.

“I think the market might be saying the broader data that we have is OK, but what Target is saying is a little more forward-looking in terms of what they expect for the holiday season, and that might not be so good,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts.

Other retailers also helped drag the market lower. Advance Auto Parts fell 15.1% after reporting weak financial results. Best Buy slumped 8.6%. Macy's, which reports its financial results on Thursday, fell 8.1%.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 32.94 points to 3,958.79. The Dow slid 39.09 points to 33,553.83. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 174.75 points to 11,183.66.

Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index fell 36.04 points, or 1.9%, to 1,853.17.

The latest government report on retail sales for October shows that consumer spending remains strong, though it's unclear whether that's because of more purchases or higher prices.

Strong consumer spending is typically a good sign for the economy, but it could make the Fed's strategy of cooling the economy more difficult.

“The better-than-expected retail sales results don't bolster the case that the Fed" can ease up on its campaign to slow the economy with high interest rates, said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

He said resilient consumer spending could improve the possibility that the Fed manages to pull off a so-called “soft landing” with its strategy. That would involve taming inflation without throwing the economy into a recession, or at least avoiding a damaging recession.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.69% from 3.78% from late Tuesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 4.37% from 4.35% from late Tuesday.

Also hanging over market sentiments, especially the energy sector, is the war in Ukraine. Any worsening could cause spikes in prices for oil, gas and other commodities that the region produces.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 67 cents to $84.92 a barrel. U.S. crude oil prices initially rose, before settling 1.5% lower Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 62 cents to $92.24 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 139.47 Japanese yen from 139.51 yen. The euro cost $1.0389, down from $1.0396.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed to this report.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by giant new rocket

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by giant new rocket

A space capsule is hurtling toward the moon for the first time in 50 years. The spacecraft with three test dummies aboard launched on top of NASA’s new moon rocket early Wednesday. The Florida launch brings the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program. If all goes well, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon, before returning to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in three weeks. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.

Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway

Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway

Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is confirming there was unauthorized access to its accounts just hours after the company filed for bankruptcy protection. The embattled company’s new CEO John Ray III said Saturday that FTX is switching off the ability to trade or withdraw funds and taking steps to secure customers’ assets. Analytics firm Elliptic estimates $477 million was missing from the exchange. A debate formed on social media about whether the exchange was hacked or a company insider had stolen funds. That's a possibility that cryptocurrency analysts couldn’t rule out.

California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

California voters have rejected a new tax on the state’s richest residents. Proposition 30 would have boosted the tax on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the road. Backers of the measure said California badly needs a reliable source of money to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. The measure’s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned against it despite his support for electric cars. He called it a corporate giveaway for ridesharing companies like Lyft, which paid for the “yes” campaign.

Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto

Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto

Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried aren’t so kind after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. Bankfried-Fried himself could face civil or criminal charges. The ultimate impact of FTX’s bankruptcy is uncertain, but its failure will likely result in the destruction of billions of dollars of wealth.

Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quits

Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quits

Elon Musk is warning Twitter employees to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can’t find new ways of making money. Workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about their ability to keep Twitter running safely as it continues to lose high-level leaders responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations. Musk’s first companywide message to employees ordered them to stop working from home and show up in the office Thursday morning.

Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto

Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto

Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried aren’t so kind after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. Bankfried-Fried himself could face civil or criminal charges. The ultimate impact of FTX’s bankruptcy is uncertain, but its failure will likely result in the destruction of billions of dollars of wealth.

40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations. State attorneys general announced the settlement Monday. They're calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Officials say the investigation by the states was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story. The officials say they found that Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking.

Electric air taxi company Archer plans $118M Georgia factory

A company seeking to build small electric aircraft says it will invest $118 million to build a plant near Atlanta. Archer Aviation of Santa Clara, California, said Monday that it would seek to build its aircraft adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia. Archer is one of many companies trying to build electric air taxis. Archer’s plan involves a battery-powered vertical takeoff and landing craft with six propellers, holding four passengers and a pilot. Archer says it expects to get a roughly $40 million incentive package from Georgia and local governments. The company says it could eventually hire up to 1,000 workers.

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

The Biden administration’s recent move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China signals a new phase in relations between the globe’s two largest economies. Trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power. The export ban helps set the tone for President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Asia. Both leaders are likely to touch on the export ban, which Chinese officials were quick to condemn.

Watch Now: Related Video

Winterize your car with these tips before the snowy season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News