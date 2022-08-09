 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Asian shares mostly decline on global technology downturn

  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn.

Such worries are coming on top of concerns about inflation and what central banks might do to curb that trend. Higher interest rates tend to work as a minus for share prices.

Shares fell in Tokyo and Hong Kong but rose in other regional markets. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices fell.

Japan's technology investor SoftBank Group Corp. dropped more than 4% in Tokyo trading. On Monday it reported a record quarterly loss of $23 billion. A global nose-dive of technology-related issues, such as Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, dragged on its sprawling portfolio of investments.

People are also reading…

Analysts monitoring Asian markets said regional tensions also remain a risk, because of the flareup between China and Taiwan after the recent visit of U.S. House Speak Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

China has said it's extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan, disrupting shipping and air traffic and raising up a notch worries about trade.

“It is worth keeping track of the geopolitical landscape as any major developments on the China/Taiwan front could impact overall risk demand. China confirmed it would extend military drills around Taiwan, and the military will conduct ‘regular’ exercises on the eastern side of the median line of the Taiwan Strait,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.9% in afternoon trading to 27,999.96. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,029.80. South Korea's Kospi edged 0.5% higher to 2,504.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng erased earlier gains and fell nearly 0.1% to 20,029.60, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.3% to 3,245.92.

Also of concern are the rising cases of COVID-19 in some Asian nations, and their potential impact on supply chains that are a lifeline to some of the region's biggest manufacturers.

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on Wall Street Monday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,140.06 and the Nasdaq shed 0.1% to 12,644.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1% higher, at 32,832.54. The Russell 2000 rose 1% to 1,941.21.

The market’s latest gyrations came as investors prepare for a busy week of economic updates that could help answer whether the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and quell inflation are working, or whether the central bank will continue aggressively raising interest rates. Wall Street is worried that the Fed could hit the brakes too hard and cause a recession.

The Fed is expected to hike short-term interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is coming off three consecutive weekly gains.

The U.S. Labor Department will release its July report for consumer prices on Wednesday, followed by its report for prices at the wholesale level on Thursday.

This week’s inflation updates follow reports last week showing the employment market remains strong. While that’s good for the economy, it has complicated the Fed's effort to cool inflation.

Investors are still reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings, which could also provide more details on how hard inflation is hitting consumers and businesses.

Clean energy companies gained ground following the Senate's approval for Democrats’ big election-year economic package, which includes funding to help fight climate change. First Solar rose 4.7%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, slipped to 2.76% from 2.83% late Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 55 cents to $90.21 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $1.89 to $90.76 a barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard lost 61 cents to $96.04 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 134.89 Japanese yen from 134.98 yen. The euro cost $1.0203, inching up from $1.0193.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greece's intelligence chief resigns amid spyware scandal

Greece's intelligence chief resigns amid spyware scandal

The head of Greece’s intelligence service and the general secretary of the prime minister’s office have resigned amid a scandal involving the targeting of the head of an opposition party and a journalist with spyware. National Intelligence Service director Panagiotis Kontoleon and Grigoris Dimitriadis, general secretary of the prime minister’s office, submitted their resignations Friday. Both were accepted. Kontoleon resigned “following incorrect actions found in the procedure of legal surveillance,” the prime minister’s office said. The prime minister’s office did not give a reason for Dimitriadis’ resignation. A government official said it was “related to the toxic climate that has developed around him" and stressed it was not related to Predator.

UN chief urges nuke powers to abide by no-first-use pledge

UN chief urges nuke powers to abide by no-first-use pledge

The United Nations is urging countries with nuclear weapons to stick to their no-first-use commitment of the atomic arsenals. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that a nuclear arms race has returned amid growing international tension. Guterres spoke in Tokyo after visiting Hiroshima to commemorate victims of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing. Asked about Russia's shelling on Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Guterres said any attack on a nuclear plant is “suicidal.” He said nuclear disarmament is moving backward, and arms race investments would be better spent fighting climate change and poverty. He also urged Japan to stop funding coal plants.

US agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists

US agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists

Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent investigation teams to two crashes last month in which Teslas collided with motorcycles on freeways in the darkness, and the riders were killed. In both cases, the agency suspects that Tesla’s partially automated driver-assist system was in use. The agency says that once it gathers more information, it may include the crashes in an broader probe of Teslas striking emergency vehicles parked along freeways. Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla.

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B

Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.7 billion. It's a move that will allow Amazon to scoop up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns about its market power. iRobot sells its products worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum. Amazon says it will acquire the company for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net debt. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators. Upon completion, iRobot’s CEO, Colin Angle, will remain in his position.

UK leadership election rules changed over security fears

UK leadership election rules changed over security fears

Britain’s governing Conservative Party has delayed sending out ballots for the party’s leadership election after a warning from the intelligence services about the risk of fraud. Ballots had been due to be mailed out early this week to about 180,000 party members. The party said it decided to “enhance security” on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre. The party had intended to allow members to vote online or by post, with an option to change the vote until Sept. 2. It now says each member will get a unique code that allows one, unchangeable vote. Tory members are choosing between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Energy secretary: Nuclear is key to meeting US energy goals

Energy Department Secretary Jennifer Granholm says research at the department's eastern Idaho nuclear facility is key to boosting nuclear energy to meet President Joe Biden's goals of 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050. Granholm on Wednesday toured the 890-square-mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory, the nation's leading nuclear energy research lab. She says increasing nuclear power could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming and extreme weather events such as floods and wildfires. Nuclear power provides about 20% of the nation's power and 50% of the nation's zero carbon-emitting energy.

USA Swimming cuts deal to simplify anonymous abuse reporting

USA Swimming cuts deal to simplify anonymous abuse reporting

USA Swimming has added technology to its abuse-reporting systems that will allow better communication between investigators and reporters who want to remain anonymous. The organization announced a deal with RealResponse on international Safe Sport Day. One feature in RealResponse’s technology is the ability to exchange information with anonymous reporters via text. Though organizations can often act more decisively when victims or witnesses attach their names to reports, anonymous reporting is crucial because often victims fear retribution if their names become public. RealResponse has developed technology that allows reporters to file reports about abuse via text, and for those who receive the reports to follow up while the name of the reporter remains concealed.

Asian shares mostly higher after rally on Wall Street

Asian shares mostly higher after rally on Wall Street

Asian shares are mostly higher following a broad rally on Wall Street, but Hong Kong's benchmark sank more than 2%. Investors have grown more convinced that the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation after data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the last quarter. But investors are cautiously eyeing regional tensions over China’s stance on Taiwan after President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours on Thursday. Japan's factory output in June jumped 8.9% from the previous month. The Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy contracted at a 0.9% annual pace in April-June following a 1.6% year-on-year drop in the first quarter.

Advocates: Senate bill means environmental health, also harm

Advocates: Senate bill means environmental health, also harm

Billions of dollars in climate and environment investments from the Inflation Reduction Act could flow to communities in the United States that have been plagued by pollution and climate threats for decades. The bill, announced by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin last month, could also jumpstart a transition to clean energy in regions still dominated by fossil fuels. But there are also provisions in the bill that are supportive of fossil fuel expansion. And some who live and work where climate and environmental injustices are the norm worry that those parts of the bill force their communities to accept further harm from pollution in order to protect their health from climate change.

Valvoline to sell its global products arm to Saudi's Aramco

Valvoline to sell its global products arm to Saudi's Aramco

Saudi Aramco has announced a $2.65 billion agreement to acquire Valvoline’s global products business, which includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants and other automotive maintenance products. Valvoline said Monday the transaction will separate its global products from its retail services businesses, transforming it into a purely automotive service provider. The company operates and franchises around 1,700 service centers, with stores across the United States offering oil changes and other quick services. Valvoline says the deal will also help it to accelerate focus on servicing electric vehicle cars. Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, has been expanding its downstream business in past years.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Loneliness may increase cardiovascular risks, American Heart Association says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News