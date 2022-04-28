 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Asian shares mostly higher after tech-led rebound on Wall St

  • Updated
  • 0

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies.

U.S. futures and oil prices were mixed as investors await signals on Chinese economic policy from a meeting of the ruling Communist Party's powerful Politburo.

Analysts said the meeting, expected Friday, would likely focus on ways to spur growth as leaders try to counter worries over how shutdowns to curb coronavirus outbreaks are affecting the world's second-largest economy through disruptions in shipments, manufacturing and other business activity.

The “Politburo will focus on spreading good cheer to Asian markets so expect China to show a more pro-growth policy tone in terms of COVID restrictions, the housing market, internet regulation, and consumption boost," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 2,983.11 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.4% to 20,203.97.

People are also reading…

Tokyo was closed for a holiday, the first of several in Japan's coming “Golden Week."

In Seoul, the Kospi added 0.6% to 2,683.61, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 7,415.50.

The price of U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 5 cents to $105.31 per barrel. It jumped $3.34 to 105.36 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, gained 22 cents to $107.48.

After hours on Thursday, SEC filings showed Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.

Tesla shares closed Thursday down slightly at $877.51. They are down 17% so far this year.

Major stock indexes on Wall Street notched their biggest gains in more than six weeks Thursday, as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% to 4,287.50 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8% to 33,916.39. The Nasdaq picked up 3.1% to 12,871.53.

Smaller company stocks also rallied. The Russell 2000 rose 1.8% to 1,917.94.

This week has been turbulent as investors review a heavy batch of corporate earnings from major tech companies, industrial firms and retailers.

Big Tech and communications companies have been behind much of the oscillations in the broader market as their pricey stock values have more weight.

Apple rose 4.5% in regular trading. It rose another 2.3% in after-hours trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results and increasing its dividend and stock repurchase program.

Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped 9.7% after easily beating Wall Street’s profit estimates. Facebook's parent company Meta surged 17.6%, the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks, after it beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and reported an encouraging increase in daily users.

Encouraging financial reports helped support gains for several other major companies. McDonald's rose 2.9% following a strong earnings update. Southwest Airlines rose 2.1% after reporting solid revenue and telling investors it expects a profitable year as travel demand returns with the pandemic fading.

Amazon rose 4.7% in regular trading, but slumped 10.5% in after-hours trading after the online retail giant reported its first quarterly loss since 2015. The company reported a decline in sales and huge write-down of its investment in an electric vehicle startup.

Corporate report cards are hitting the market as Wall Street studies how inflation is affecting businesses and consumer spending.

Supply chain issues have been crimping business operations in many industries throughout the recovery from the pandemic and Russia's war against Ukraine has worsened increases for energy and key food commodity prices.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to aggressively hike rates as it steps up its fight against inflation. The chair of the Fed has indicated the central bank may hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting next week. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago. But the report showed consumers and businesses kept spending, despite rising prices suggesting demand is resilient.

Investors will get another update Friday on spending, a barometer for the economy as everything from food to clothing and gas becomes more expensive, when the Commerce Department releases its personal income and spending report for March.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contrbuted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Liz Weston: Tweak your tech settings to protect your privacy

Liz Weston: Tweak your tech settings to protect your privacy

Much of your personal data is likely being tracked and sold, including your location and online activity. This information helps marketers target you and may leave you vulnerable to scams. While the most effective protections must come from lawmakers and regulators, you can up-level your privacy with just a few taps or clicks. In the privacy settings of your phone and other devices, check which apps are tracking your location. Disable or limit those apps’ monitoring permissions. And on iPhones, iPads and in your Google account, turn off ad personalization. As you browse online, avoid agreeing to privacy permissions that appear in pop-up boxes.

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

Data collection has been a focus of Russia’s relentless hacking of Ukraine. Cybersecurity researchers and military intelligence analysts say that by amassing detailed dossiers on individual citizens, Russia can more easily identify and locate Ukrainians most likely to resist an occupation. Then those Ukrainians could be targeted for internment or worse. Ukrainian agencies breached on the eve of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion include one that oversees the police, the national guard and the border patrol. A month earlier, a Ukrainian national database of automobile insurance policies was raided. The deputy secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council says personal data continues to be a priority for Russian hackers.

Britain, India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine

Britain, India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine

India and Britain have urged Russia to declare an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an expansion of economic and defense ties that could help India reduce its dependence on Moscow. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he and Johnson discussed the situation in Ukraine during a meeting in New Delhi and underscored the importance of diplomacy and dialogue. An Indian official says Johnson did not pressure Modi to take a tougher stand against Russia over its actions in Ukraine. India was an ally of Moscow during the Cold War but has since sought to maintain ties with both Russia and Western nations. 

White House seeks more power to counter use of drones in US

White House seeks more power to counter use of drones in US

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to expand authority for the federal and local governments to take action to counter the nefarious use of drones in the U.S. The White House released an action plan that calls for expanding the number of agencies that can track and monitor drones flying in their airspace. It would also establish a list of U.S. government- authorized detection equipment that federal and local authorities can purchase, and create a national training center on countering the malicious use of drones. The federal government-wide focus comes as the Federal Aviation Administration projects that more than 2 million drones will be in circulation in the U.S. by 2024.

Algae a winner in Elon Musk-funded greenhouse gas contest

Algae a winner in Elon Musk-funded greenhouse gas contest

Ideas for reducing greenhouse gas in the atmosphere are getting a funding boost from famed entrepreneur Elon Musk. The Tesla electric vehicle and SpaceX rocket company developer is bankrolling a $100 million XPRIZE competition for the most promising ways to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide by grabbing the gas out of the air. The 15 initial “milestone round” winners of the contest announced Friday will get $1 million each, helping the teams to carry on with and scale up their work. Winning ideas range from restoring rain forests by farming algae on cleared lands to producing a sort of artificial limestone with a process mimicking ocean chemistry.

Big Tech faces 'major' EU law on hate speech, disinformation

Big Tech faces 'major' EU law on hate speech, disinformation

European Union officials are nearing agreement on a sweeping new law aimed at protecting internet users by forcing big tech companies like Google and Facebook to step up their efforts to curb the spread of hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content. EU officials negotiated late Friday over the final details of the legislation, dubbed the Digital Services Act. The law would overhaul the EU’s digital rulebook and cement its position as a leader in trying to rein in the power of online platforms and social media companies. Negotiators were hoping to hammer out a deal ahead of elections in France on Sunday. A new French government might stake out different positions on these issues.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News