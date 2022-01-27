 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street sinks for third day

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as traders looked ahead to data on U.S. employment costs that might influence Federal Reserve decisions on planned interest rate hikes.

Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined.

Wall Street fell for a third day Thursday after the U.S. government reported the economy grew by 5.7% last year, its strongest annual rate since 1984.

Investors looked ahead to U.S. data on employment costs for indications of when and by how much the Fed might raise interest rates to cool surging inflation. Investors expect at least four rate hikes this year after Fed officials said stimulus that is boosting stock prices would be wound down sooner than previously planned.

The Employment Cost Index is expected to show the price of labor rose by about 1.2% over the previous quarter in the final three months of 2021.

“Another strong wage gain could amplify market expectations” of an unusually large rate hike of 0.5 percentage points as early as March, Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

People are also reading…

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,372.26 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1% to 23.564.09.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo surged 2.1% to 26,720.06, recovering most of its losses from the previous day's 2.5% slide.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 1.4% to 2,650.11 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 2% to 6,977.20.

New Zealand declined 1% while Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.5% to 4,326.51 after official data showed the U.S. economy grew 5.7% last year, its strongest rate since 1984's 7.2% jump.

The index is within 10 points of entering a correction, meaning a drop of 10% from its Jan. 3 all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 34,160.78. The Nasdaq composite dropped 1.4% to 13,352.78.

Stocks have been on a roller coaster ride this week as investors try to figure out what the Fed will do after Powell said inflation pressures aren't easing.

“The Fed got inflation wrong and the scramble to deliver interest rate hikes this year is sending the best performing assets during the pandemic tumbling,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

Companies that rely on consumer spending and banks sank. Royal Caribbean fell 6.3% and JPMorgan Chase slid 1.8%.

Technology stocks lost ground. Pricey tech companies and other growth stocks are less attractive when rates rise. Nvidia fell 3.6%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 61 cents to $87.22 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 74 cents on Thursday to $86.61. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, advanced 40 cents to $88.57 per barrel in London.

The dollar gained to 115.40 yen from Thursday's 115.31 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1158 from $1.1142.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden revives 'clean energy' program with $1B loan guarantee

Biden revives 'clean energy' program with $1B loan guarantee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has issued its first clean energy loan guarantee, reviving an Obama-era program that helped launch the country’s first utility-scale wind and solar farms a decade ago but has largely gone dormant in recent years.

2nd Colorado clerk accused of election security breach

2nd Colorado clerk accused of election security breach

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Democratic Secretary of State on Monday ordered a Republican county clerk who has echoed former President Donald Trump's demands for “audits” of elections to return a copy he says he made of his county's election system, a potential breach of security.

GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan

GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — General Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant.

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The financial options being considered to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal — from cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking to slapping sanctions on a former Olympic gymnast reported to be Putin’s girlfriend.

Watch Now: Related Video

These pet products are unnecessary, according to vets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News