 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high.

Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell after tech companies reported disappointing quarterly results.

Forecasters expect U.S. government data to show the economy grew in the three months ending in September after two quarters of contraction. Other indicators including housing sales suggest activity is cooling following rate hikes to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The ECB, which manages the euro currency used by Germany, France and 17 other countries, is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by up to 0.75 percentage points.

People are also reading…

Traders worry this year's aggressive rate hikes might tip the global economy into recession.

The ECB will “have to turn a blind eye” to signs of slowing activity “as it battles to bring inflation back under control,” said Fawad Razaqzada of StoneX in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1% to 2,997.41 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.2% to 27,361.94. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.9% to 15,607.32.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.4% to 2,280.22 after the government reported economic growth slowed to a one-year low of 0.3% over the previous quarter in the three months ending in September from the previous quarter's 0.7% increase.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 6,847.40. New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore and Bangkok declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 0.7% to 3,830.60, breaking three days of gains after Microsoft and the parent companies of Google and Facebook reported weaker-than-expected profit or revenue.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 2% to 10,970.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended little changed, gaining 2.37 points to 31,839.11.

Google parent Alphabet slumped 9.6% after it reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened. Music streaming service Spotify fell 13% after it reported a bigger third-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Microsoft slid 7.7% after it reported disappointing growth for its cloud computing company, while profits fell along with PC sales. Chipmaker Texas Instruments fell 2.6% after giving investors a discouraging forecast for the current quarter.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, fell 10.8% in after-hours trading following the release of its third-quarter earnings. The stock fell 5.6% in regular trading.

Visa rose 4.6% after reporting strong financial results and raising its dividend. Norfolk Southern gained 2.9% after reporting a surge in profits on an increase in shipping rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between the day's market price and the payout at maturity, fell to 4.01% from 4.10% late Tuesday as investors shifted money into bonds. The two-year yield fell to 4.42% from 4.48%.

Shrinking bond yields suggest investors believe the Federal Reserve might ease up on its rate hike plans as early as this year.

On Thursday, investors will look for signs of an economic slowdown the government is due to release its first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product.

They hope weakening housing sales and consumer sentiment will encourage Fed officials to decide rate hikes are working and ease off.

The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point at its November meeting. But traders have grown more confident it will cut back to 0.50 percentage points in December, according to CME Group.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 24 cents to $88.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 28 cents to $94.07 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 146.15 yen from Wednesday's 146.26 yen. The euro edged down to $1.0067 from $1.0080.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections. The lawsuit filed in California Friday evening accuses Gmail of “discriminating” against the RNC by unfairly sending the group’s emails to users’ spam folders. They complain that's impacting both their fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in pivotal swing states. Google denies the allegation and says the company doesn't filter emails based on political affiliation. A spokesperson says Gmail’s spam filters “reflect users’ actions.”

Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

Politically connected billionaires from Russia and Venezuela are at the center of a 49-page criminal indictment that reads like a how-to guide on circumventing U.S. sanctions. Charges were unveiled this week in New York against seven individuals who allegedly used a complex network of Hong Kong shell companies, cryptocurrency and cash drop offs to sidestep the western financial system. Prosecutors allege the conspiracy's aim was to purchase sensitive U.S. military technology, smuggle illicit Venezuelan oil and launder tens of millions of dollars on behalf of wealthy Russian businessmen.

Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation’s “long-term economic well-being” in the lead-up to the midterm elections. The former Federal Reserve chair visited a Virginia research and development business park with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine on Friday and talked up administration efforts to revitalize America’s manufacturing capacity, spur computer chip production and upgrade the country’s infrastructure. Yellen’s visit is part of the Treasury leader’s ongoing tour of the U.S., as she and other administration officials try to quell the impact on Americans of persistent high inflation.

Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia

Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group is rapidly moving ahead with construction of its $5.5 million electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia. Company officials broke ground Tuesday on Hyundai's first U.S. manufacturing plant dedicated to EVs. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Cung says the facility west of Savannah will be the envy of the industry. The automaker plans to employ 8,100 workers and produce up tp 300,000 vehicles per year in Georgia. The ceremony provided a brief moment of bipartisan celebration for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock two weeks before they stand for reelection in hotly contested races.

US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states

US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states

The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals. The announcement comes as the administration seeks to boost production and sales of electric vehicles as a key part of President Joe Biden’s strategy to slow climate change and build up U.S. manufacturing. A sweeping climate and health-care law passed in August includes several provisions to boost electric vehicles, including tax credits for EV buyers worth up to $7,500.

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that's a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations for hours to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that’s a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

French police probe multiple cuts of major internet cables

French police say they’re investigating multiple cuts to fiber-optic cables in France’s second-largest city. Operators said the cables link Marseille to other cities in France and Europe and that internet and phone services were severely disrupted. The disruptions this week were a taste of what analysts warn could be far larger problems in other cases if cables are systematically attacked. The cable operator said the attacks were simultaneous and on multiple spots of its fiber network near Marseille. Photos showed multiple cables completely severed. Marseille police said Friday that it and local gendarmes are investigating multiple breakages to cables on the city’s outskirts.

Nielsen, Amazon Prime spar over who really watches football

Nielsen, Amazon Prime spar over who really watches football

If you ask the Nielsen company, 7.8 million people watched last Thursday's football game between New Orleans and Arizona, most of them streaming it on Amazon Prime. But if you ask Amazon, they'll tell you 8.9 million were actually watching. For each game this fall, Amazon has publicly contradicted Nielsen, which has monopolized the business of estimating audience size of people watching programs for decades. The dispute has implications for the future, as advertising becomes a bigger part of streaming and technology improves. Nielsen numbers have long been the currency of the industry but will that always be the case?

Watch Now: Related Video

Mythbusting ‘healthy' habits in regards to your weight loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News