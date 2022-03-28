 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Atlanta airport to replace X-ray machines with new scanners

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s airport plans to spend $55 million to replace X-ray machines at the main security checkpoint with more advanced scanners to screen carry-on bags.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say the new technology will generate higher quality images for security screeners and could reduce congestion in security lines, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

While X-ray machines generate 2-D images of bags, the new computed tomography scanners can create 3-D images that can be rotated and viewed at different angles. The new scanners can detect explosives, including liquid explosives.

The installation is expected to begin in October, according to the Transportation Security Administration. It will be done in phases, and it could take 18 months to two years to complete the job, airport officials said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Russian officials, including hackers with a government intelligence agency, have been charged with the malicious hacking of critical infrastructure around the globe including the U.S. energy and aviation sectors between 2012 and 2018, the U.S. Justice Department and British Foreign Office announced.

EXPLAINER: What made North Korea test giant new ICBM?

EXPLAINER: What made North Korea test giant new ICBM?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In firing an almost cartoonishly massive intercontinental ballistic missile into space, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has turned back the clock to the “fire and fury” days of 2017 as he revives nuclear brinkmanship aimed at pressuring the United States to accept his country as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions.

Crypto aid for Ukraine: innovation or just a sideshow?

Crypto aid for Ukraine: innovation or just a sideshow?

NEW YORK (AP) — Ukraine, which has waged a staunch defense against Russian invasion, says it has pioneered a new source of financial support: People around the world who have donated millions of dollars directly to its war effort via cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Engineers build a robot to perform surgery without a doctor

Engineers build a robot to perform surgery without a doctor

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a high-tech lab on Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus in Baltimore, engineers have been building a robot that may be able to stitch back together the broken vessels in your belly and at some point maybe your brain, no doctor needed.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep consistent on your workout routine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News