AP

Atlanta supply chain company brings 100 jobs to McDonough

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A cloud-based supply chain startup will be expanding its fulfillment operations in metro Atlanta by adding 100 new positions in Henry County.

Verte, an Atlanta-based company, said Monday that it plans to expand its operations in the county with new workers in the former Snapper/Briggs and Stratton plant in McDonough, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Its current operation in Liberty Industrial Park employs more than 200 people.

“Verte is thrilled about our relationship with the city of McDonough and Henry County and as a startup, we value both the workforce and the talent here,” Steve Bullard, Verte's executive vice president of operations, told The Journal-Constitution. “As an e-commerce technology company, we are excited to continue bringing quality jobs and innovation to Henry County.”

The plant was one of Henry County's biggest employers, and Verte will be the first long-term tenant in the building since the facility closed in 2015, The Journal-Constitution reported.

In a joint statement to the Henry Herald, McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent and recently retired McDonough Mayor Billy Copeland said they were excited that the company chose Henry and McDonough for their expansion.

“We are confident that this location, which once served as a production facility for Snapper, will allow Verte to continue to develop and test new supply chain technologies and solutions for its customers," the statement said. "Once again, this property will be a pillar of economic activity and prosperity in the heart of McDonough,”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

