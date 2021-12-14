Automated Probation Check-Ins and Alcohol-Monitoring Arrives in South Texas

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

Minneapolis-based Precision Kiosk Technologies today announced that San Patricio County has become the first county in Texas to use the AB Kiosk® system for probation check-ins and alcohol monitoring. San Patricio Community Supervision and Corrections (SPCSC) installed its first AB Kiosk in the lobby of its headquarters at 404 West Market Street in Sinton, Texas, and began conducting remote check-ins with a group of 450 low-risk clients. The AB Kiosk system automates the entire probation check-in and alcohol-monitoring process, from appointment coordination and breathalyzer administration to video recording and reporting. By automating these functions, the SPCSC is able to safeguard interactions between staff and clients, thereby limiting the risks of COVID transmission.

“Our goal with this system is to efficiently monitor hundreds of our low-risk clients while holding them to a high level of accountability,” says Jason Woods, director of probation at SPCSC. “In addition to reducing the risks of COVID transmission between staff and clients, the AB Kiosk will also enable our probation professionals to intensify their supervision of higher risk probation populations.”

San Patricio’s AB Kiosk system can coordinate up to 30 alcohol-monitoring tests and probation check-ins per hour by leveraging two integrated components: an interactive stand-alone kiosk, and a robust client-management software program. The system uses biometric fingerprint authentication to verify the identity of the individual, captures video as it administers each breathalyzer screening or probation check-in, and automatically uploads all data to the client’s file. The system is able to conduct randomized or scheduled breathalyzer tests and is programmed to gather detailed answers to client-specific probation monitoring questions. In addition, because the Kiosk is easily accessible in the lobby of the SPCSC, clients are able to meet the court-mandated conditions of their release in a timely manner with less disruption to their work and family lives.

“More than 40 jurisdictions across the U.S. now use the AB Kiosk system to fully automate their alcohol monitoring programs and probation check-ins, and we are happy to have San Patricio County Corrections as our first client in Texas,” says Patrick McKinney, general manager of Precision Kiosk Technologies. “Not only will this system enable SPCSC to keep high- and low-risk probation clients separated, but it will also enable their staff to focus their time and energy on higher-value corrections work.”

About Precision Kiosk Technologies

Minneapolis-based Precision Kiosk Technologies (PKT) leads the electronic monitoring industry in providing high-accountability probation check-ins and breathalyzer testing to law enforcement jurisdictions. The company’s AB Kiosk simplifies and reduces the administrative burden of alcohol screening and other court-mandated offender programs, including probation check-ins, work-release monitoring, and pre- and post-trial services. AB Kiosks have administered more than 375,000 court-mandated breathalyzer tests nationwide and have achieved a clean-test compliance rate of more than 99.9%.

