B2Broker Seals European Presence with CySEC-Regulated Provider B2Prime

B2Broker, a leading technology and liquidity provider within the Forex/CFDs and Digital Currency industries, has confirmed that it has expanded its global reach by establishing a presence in the heavily EU regulated Forex /CFDs market through B2Prime, a Cyprus based Financial Institution authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

B2Broker now has a vested interest in B2Prime after fulfilling the necessary legal requirements for the required ownership changes. The new owners of B2Prime are Arthur Azizov, founder of B2Broker Group of Companies and Evgeniya Mykulyak, co-founder of B2Broker Group of Companies. Nick Chrysochos becomes the CEO of B2Prime. The move confirms the group’s commitment to providing its investment related services on a global scale through a Liquidity Provider regulated by one of the most well respected and recognised Financial Market Supervisory Authorities.

About B2Prime

B2Prime is a global regulated Prime of Prime (PoP) Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider for institutional and professional clients across the whole spectrum of the financial markets. Its core investment services consist of leveraged derivative products in CFDs (Forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices and cryptocurrencies).

B2Broker Group of Companies

Headquartered in Moscow, B2Broker has several years of operational experience with 10 offices in 8 countries across Russia, Europe, Asia and MENA. A total of 7 licences to its name including FCA, AEMI and Central Bank of Russia, allows B2Broker to serve clients across 50 countries, offering Forex liquidity distribution and a range of other services to the Forex, Crypto and Securities industries. The company has secured a large portfolio of well-known global clients in the financial services industry with plans to further increase company representation and visibility across the globe.

What the News Means For Clients

CySEC is Cyprus’ financial regulator which provides a framework within which the country’s licenced financial services firms are obliged to operate. As a CySEC regulated broker, B2Prime must adhere to the strictest financial market regulatory standards, including capital adequacy requirements, segregation of client funds and transparency of business operations.

Clients residing in the EU, UK and several other 3rd country jurisdictions can now be safely onboarded under the EU MiFID II regulatory standards. B2Broker can now expand its footprint in the European Union and provide clients with the opportunity to experience the organisation’s full product and service offering through an EU financial services brokerage licence, while positioning itself on an accelerated global growth path.

B2Broker Group of Companies CEO, Arthur Azizov, commented, “We are delighted that B2Prime has secured CySEC approval. The licence gives us the scope to provide institutional grade liquidity to clients in over 30 countries. Meanwhile, our clients will be able to benefit from an enhanced level of protection, safe in the knowledge that they have the backing of a world-leading, multi-regulated technology and liquidity provider. We expect that having now secured CySEC’s authorisation to provide our investment liquidity services, it will help us establish our place in this space as one of the strongest and most reliable organisations where clients can feel at ease when trading with us”.

B2Prime’s owner and Executive Director, Evgeniya Mykulyak, co-founder of B2Broker Group commented, “My vision is to make B2Prime one of the most solid and reliable financial services companies in the Forex space with a high standard of service provision being our key focus. I look forward to exploring the many new opportunities available to us in Europe and to welcoming new clients on board. Our efforts will include the introduction of new trading platforms for connection as well as the continued rollout of our Prime of Prime liquidity services. We are already building a strong liquidity provision network in the European market and have established relationships with major Prime Brokers. Furthermore, we plan to become a member of several exchanges, all in all, making B2Prime a major player in the financial services industry”.

B2Prime CEO, Nick Chrysochos added, “With Artur Azizov’s long experience and solid credentials in the Forex and Crypto space and Evgeniya Mykulyak’s deep industry know-how and clear vision for the company, we will be able to provide advanced, cutting-edge technology so that our clients can trade with the reassurance of knowing that their trading activities are managed by a reputable firm that adheres to the most stringent regulatory standards of CySEC”.

Final Word

BPrime has already opened the door to receiving new clients and can connect brokers via OneZero, MT5 and PrimeXM platforms to offer trading on 115 Forex pairs including 22 Crypto CFD pairs, Spot Metals, Indices and Spot Energies.

The latest licence acquisition is a part of B2Broker’s overall strategic plan to have a presence in all the major jurisdictions, focusing on the goal of becoming a global liquidity provider. The corresponding launch of commercial operations in Cyprus is also a testament to the company’s ongoing success and growth, where it will continue to provide some of the best liquidity and trading services in the industry.

