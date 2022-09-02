 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Philadelphia to deliver a prime-time speech at Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The president's speech will lay out what he sees as the risks from those he has dubbed "ultra-MAGA Republicans" to the nation's system of government, its standing abroad and its citizens' way of life.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is announcing Friday $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and other sectors that will go to 21 regional partnerships.

The winners were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy.

"The whole point of this is we’re not going to let you get left behind as we transition to a more digital economy, to a more technical economy, to a green economy,” Raimondo told The Associated Press. “People want to work where they live. People want to know there is a place for them in the changing economy.”

People are also reading…

Unlike much of the pandemic aid that was meant to address immediate needs, the $1 billion in grants is part of a longer-term effort to revitalize parts of the country that have needed an economic jolt for existing industries and capital for new ventures. The mission is personal for Raimondo, whose father lost his job at a watch factory in Rhode Island. She said the grants are the largest ever for local economic development provided by the Commerce Department.

The grants include $65.1 million in California to improve farm production and $25 million for a robotics cluster in Nebraska. Georgia gets $65 million for artificial intelligence. There is $63.7 million for lithium-based battery development in New York. Coal counties in West Virginia would receive $62.8 million to help with the shift to solar power and find new uses for abandoned mines.

Raimondo said the winners were chosen based on merit rather than politics. She estimated that the investments, which will be provided over five years as reimbursements, will result in at least 100,000 jobs.

Solidly Republican states such as Oklahoma and South Dakota received funding, and money also is going ahead of November's midterm elections toward political battlegrounds that could decide control of Congress. There is $44 million for regenerative medicine in New Hampshire, where Democrat Maggie Hassan is defending her Senate seat. Pennsylvania, which has an open Senate seat, is set to receive $62.7 million for robotics and artificial intelligence.

The massive amount of coronavirus aid at the start of President Joe Biden’s tenure helped to accelerate job growth as the U.S. recovered from the pandemic. But accompanying the hiring was a burst of inflation that hit a 40-year peak this summer, crushing consumer sentiment and putting the administration on the defensive to show how its policies are helping the economy.

Even as much of the coronavirus money has been disbursed, the administration has said it still needs more money to contain the disease and its variations. Biden unsuccessfully sought to get $22.5 billion from Congress to address and prevent outbreaks, a figure that lawmakers reduced to $10 billion in negotiations. But additional funding was never passed by Congress despite confirmed cases that are now averaging about 90,000 daily.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to minimize the lack of funding after the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved modified booster shots of the vaccines. Jean-Pierre said booster shots would be available after the Labor Day holiday as the administration has worked with local partners.

Still, the grants for economic development indicate that the relief package could have a multi-decade impact that goes beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Orleans area will receive $50 million to use hydrogen produced by wind power that does not cause carbon emissions, a meaningful change in Louisiana, a state that has long depended on fossil fuels.

“With clean hydrogen, we can remain an energy state — but become an energy state of the future that has less impact on the environment,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., an economic development nonprofit. “When money and morality come together, you get stuff done.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California lawmakers OK bills aimed at social media content

California lawmakers OK bills aimed at social media content

California lawmakers are sending Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for removing disturbing content and provide details on how and when they remove it. A second bill would require companies that provide online services attractive to children to follow age-appropriate principles aimed at keeping children safe. That includes not profiling a child or using the child’s personal information in a way that could harm the child’s physical or mental health or well-being. Coalitions of tech industry associations oppose both bills.

House panel calls for cryptocurrency fraud oversight

House panel calls for cryptocurrency fraud oversight

A House oversight subcommittee wants regulators and industry leaders to explain what they are doing to stop cryptocurrency fraud and other scams perpetrated on consumers. On Tuesday, Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, head of the Economic and Consumer Policy subcommittee, asked leaders of the Treasury Department, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Federal Trade Commission for more information on the steps they are taking to curb the growth of fraud and consumer abuse linked to cryptocurrencies. The inquiries come as the cryptocurrency market has seen immense volatility, as bitcoin lost nearly half its value at one point this year and other cryptocurrencies fell even more.

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press. Police have used the “Fog Reveal” database to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices, and have used the data to assemble location analyses known among law enforcement as “patterns of life,” according to company records. Fog Reveal has been used since at least 2017 in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

FBI's team to investigate massive cyberattack in Montenegro

A rapid deployment team of FBI cyber experts is heading to Montenegro to investigate a massive and coordinated attack on the tiny Balkan nation’s government and its services. The country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the deployment Wednesday, calling it “another confirmation of the excellent cooperation between the United States of America and Montenegro." Last weekend, Montenegro’s Agency for National Security said the country was “under a hybrid war” blaming the attack squarely on Russia, though without providing evidence. A cybercriminal extortion gang has claimed responsibility for at least part of the attack, infecting a parliamentary office with ransomware known as Cuba. Montenegro has displeased Russia by joining NATO and Western sanctions against Russia.

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press. Police have used the “Fog Reveal” database to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices, and have used the data to assemble location analyses known among law enforcement as “patterns of life,” according to company records. Fog Reveal has been used since at least 2017 in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

GM venture starts building battery cells at new Ohio factory

GM venture starts building battery cells at new Ohio factory

General Motors says a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits. The joint-venture plant near Warren, Ohio, is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the venture says it is producing cells but they are not yet being shipped. They’ll go into vehicles with GM’s Ultium batteries, which currently include Hummer EVs, Chevrolet Silverado EV pickups and the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. Eventually the plant should help GM’s EVs meet requirements to qualify for a $7,500-per-vehicle federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has arrived in Taiwan for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a recent string by U.S. politicians that have angered China, which claims the self-governing island off its coast as part of its territory and says the visits encourage Taiwan independence forces. Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in his state. American states are competing to attract investment in chip factories.

Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China

Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China

Taiwan's military has fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline. Taiwan’s forces took the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group. One of the islands where a drone was spotted is only 9 miles off the Chinese coast. That comes amid heightened tensions after China fired missiles and sent planes and ships across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait earlier this month in response to the trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. dignitary to visit the island in 25 years. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and its recent actions have been viewed as a rehearsal of a possible blockade or invasion.

FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

Federal regulators have sued a data broker they accuse of selling sensitive geolocation data from millions of mobile devices. The data can be used to identify people and track their movements to and from sensitive locations, including reproductive health clinics, homeless shelters and places of worship. The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued Idaho-based Kochava Inc. amid a charged debate over the privacy of individuals who may be seeking an abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in June ending the constitutional protections for abortion. The data-broker industry has come under amplified scrutiny from Congress and regulators.

Japan, seeking arms buildup, makes opaque budget request

Japan, seeking arms buildup, makes opaque budget request

Japan’s Defense Ministry has made a budget request for next year without specifying the costs of missiles and other arms or its development plans. The ministry said it can disclose details only after the government in December adopts a new national security strategy and defense guidelines. The partial request of $40.4 billion is expected to grow significantly as the government aims to drastically raise Japan’s arms capability. Ministry officials said aggression like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could occur in the Indo-Pacific region, as Beijing strengthens military cooperation with Moscow and escalates tensions over Taiwan. Critics say the government isn't clear about how a stronger military will be funded and its plans may exceed the pacifist constitution.

Watch Now: Related Video

The frozen drink you have to make before summer ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News