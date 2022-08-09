 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden, Democrats bet on long-term goals for short-term boost

From the This morning's top headlines: FBI's Mar-a-Lago search; tributes to Olivia Newton-John; and more series

President Joe Biden’s legislative victories have aimed to position the U.S. to “win the economic competition of the 21st century,” but his investments to boost the nation’s technology, infrastructure and climate resilience over the next decade are set against a 90-odd-day clock until the midterms

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s legislative victories have aimed to position the U.S. to “win the economic competition of the 21st century,” but his investments to boost the nation’s technology, infrastructure and climate resilience over the next decade are set against a 90-odd-day clock until the midterms.

From turbocharging the U.S. computer chip sector to shifting the nation to a greener economy, the achievements from Biden will take years to come to fruition -- reflecting the sheer scope of his ambitions that, taken together, put Biden among the most legislatively productive presidents in recent memory.

Yet Democrats are also gambling that the rapid clip of recent accomplishments will persuade an electorate that's downcast about the economy and the general direction of the country to vote nonetheless in their party’s favor. Particularly critical, they say, is being able to illustrate to voters what Democrats can accomplish when they hold the levers of power in Washington, even if energy bills don’t decline right away or a new bridge takes years to be completed.

People are also reading…

“I do think this bill will have immediate political impact, but not because people will feel the effects in the next six weeks,” Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said of the big health care, climate and economic package making its way through Congress. “It’s because they know we are lawmakers who weren’t making very many laws over the last six months.”

Schatz added, “It’s a vibe, and the vibe is winning.”

The White House views the legislative victories as interlocking pieces fulfilling the agenda Biden laid out when he ran for president in 2020 on the promise of helping the country out-compete a rising China. The policy proposals were focused on addressing generational threats and creating long-term opportunities — especially after what Biden viewed to be troubling setbacks during the Trump years.

A 50-year veteran of Washington and a former senator and vice president, Biden also aimed to avoid governing by executive order, a crutch of presidents for both parties when legislative dysfunction is high. Executive orders can be rewritten or overturned by a president’s successors — and they’re often constrained by how much they can do without Congress acting. Biden, White House aides said, aimed not just for altering the country’s trajectory, but keeping it on that path, a move that required legislating, not emergency declarations.

On Tuesday, as he signed a $280 billion bill bolstering U.S. competitiveness against China, Biden said he was enacting a once-in-a-generation investment whose impact will resonate for decades. The law sets aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry, which manufactures the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.

“The CHIPS and Science Act is going to inspire a whole new generation of Americans to answer that question: What next?” Biden said. “That’s why I’m confident that decades from now, people are going to look back at this week, with all we’ve passed and all we’ve moved on, that we met the moment at this inflection point in history.”

Speaking with reporters Monday, Biden said the Democrats’ massive climate and health care package — poised for final House passage Friday — would help his party ahead of the November midterms, pointing in particular to its drug pricing provisions.

“Now, some of it is not going to kick in for a little bit, but it’s all good,” Biden said in Dover, Delaware. “When you sit down at that kitchen table at the end of the month, you’re going to be able to pay a whole hell of a lot more bills because you’re paying less in medical bills.”

Biden likes to talk up the bill’s provisions capping drug costs for seniors on Medicare at $2,000 annually, although that won’t occur until January 2024. White House officials are also touting an extension of subsidies that would help an estimated 13 million people purchase coverage under the Affordable Care Act, assistance that would have expired this year and subsequently spike out-of-pocket costs.

Other aspects of the climate and health care bill will take much longer to see. An analysis from the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm, said the measure could reduce consumer energy costs in the longer term, with households saving between $730 to $1,135 per year, but not until 2030. The Congressional Budget Office has also said the inflation-reducing aspects of the “Inflationary Reduction Act” will be negligible in the short term.

Chris Wilson, a Republican strategist, said the legislation won’t help Democrats’ chances when voters already disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats are taking a big risk pushing out a major taxing and spending bill on the eve of an election,” he said.

The administration has been sensitive to criticism that it will take years to fully realize its policies.

One senior administration official, insisting on anonymity to discuss private conversations, stressed that 18 months of talks and negotiations were required for the computer chip funding to pass. Because it could take a decade to build semiconductor plants and shift more advanced chip production to the U.S., the official said America would have been much further ahead in the process if Congress passed the measure earlier. The official said the administration was essentially moving as fast as it could given the speed of politics.

The chips bill was more than a year in the making, but finally cleared Congress late last month with significant bipartisan margins. The Senate passed it 64-33, with 17 GOP senators supporting it, while the House followed suit with a 243-187 vote that included 24 Republicans in favor, even though party leaders began urging their ranks to vote against it after Democrats advanced the separate bill focused on climate and health care.

The White House sought Tuesday to begin selling the immediate impacts of the semiconductor measure, noting that Micron, a leading U.S. chip manufacturer, will announce a $40 billion plan to boost domestic production of memory chips, while Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries will unveil a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.

“We are working hand-in-hand with private companies who are already announcing new investments here at home,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Asked when Americans will see new jobs or other impacts of the new competitiveness law, Jean-Pierre declined to say, noting the White House would have details “very soon.”

But there is also a limit as to how fast the administration can pump money into the economy for technological breakthroughs and new infrastructure. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has stressed that the goal is ensuring funding for broadband and economic development is properly spent, not just ushered out the door quickly. Her department will take the lead on implementing the chips law.

Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans who is coordinating the release of infrastructure money, has said the goal is not necessarily to achieve political gains in midterms but ensure that state and local governments get the money they urgently need.

“I didn’t get hired to be a political prognosticator,” Landrieu said in a May interview, noting that even Republicans who opposed the infrastructure spending are now touting its benefits and “that’s OK with us because this was done for the American people.”

Tuesday’s sweltering South Lawn ceremony celebrating the competitiveness bill was the latest White House event running through a veritable checklist of recent accomplishments. Biden will host another Wednesday to sign legislation offering care for veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits. The White House is also expected to hold an event after the climate and health care package clears the House.

“We know there are those who focus more on seeking power than securing the future,” Biden said as he signed the chips measure. But he added that with the new law, “the future of the chip industry is going to be made in America.”

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greece's intelligence chief resigns amid spyware scandal

Greece's intelligence chief resigns amid spyware scandal

The head of Greece’s intelligence service and the general secretary of the prime minister’s office have resigned amid a scandal involving the targeting of the head of an opposition party and a journalist with spyware. National Intelligence Service director Panagiotis Kontoleon and Grigoris Dimitriadis, general secretary of the prime minister’s office, submitted their resignations Friday. Both were accepted. Kontoleon resigned “following incorrect actions found in the procedure of legal surveillance,” the prime minister’s office said. The prime minister’s office did not give a reason for Dimitriadis’ resignation. A government official said it was “related to the toxic climate that has developed around him" and stressed it was not related to Predator.

Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit

Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit

A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry warns that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for a tax credit that large. That’s mainly because of the bill’s requirement that, to qualify for the credit, an electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent. And those rules become more stringent over time — to the point where, in a few years, it’s possible that no EVs would qualify for the tax credit.

'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field of green energy. But an AP investigation found their cost is environmental destruction, the theft of land and the funneling of money to brutal militias. The AP tied rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies. Nearly all who responded said they took environmental protection and human rights seriously.

US agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists

US agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists

Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent investigation teams to two crashes last month in which Teslas collided with motorcycles on freeways in the darkness, and the riders were killed. In both cases, the agency suspects that Tesla’s partially automated driver-assist system was in use. The agency says that once it gathers more information, it may include the crashes in an broader probe of Teslas striking emergency vehicles parked along freeways. Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla.

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street as disappointing earnings reports weighed on technology and travel companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also slipped Tuesday afternoon. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell after warning investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand. Norwegian Cruise Line plunged after reporting disappointing financial results and giving investors a weak revenue forecast. Two reports on prices due later this week could signal to investors whether the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes this year have brought inflation under control.

UN chief urges nuke powers to abide by no-first-use pledge

UN chief urges nuke powers to abide by no-first-use pledge

The United Nations is urging countries with nuclear weapons to stick to their no-first-use commitment of the atomic arsenals. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that a nuclear arms race has returned amid growing international tension. Guterres spoke in Tokyo after visiting Hiroshima to commemorate victims of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing. Asked about Russia's shelling on Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Guterres said any attack on a nuclear plant is “suicidal.” He said nuclear disarmament is moving backward, and arms race investments would be better spent fighting climate change and poverty. He also urged Japan to stop funding coal plants.

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B

Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.7 billion. It's a move that will allow Amazon to scoop up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns about its market power. iRobot sells its products worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum. Amazon says it will acquire the company for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net debt. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators. Upon completion, iRobot’s CEO, Colin Angle, will remain in his position.

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

The Associated Press has obtained nearly 12,000 pages of sealed records from a child sex abuse lawsuit against the Mormon church. The documents offer the most detailed and comprehensive look yet at the church's so-called “help line” for dealing with child sex abuse accusations against officials and members. Families of survivors who filed the lawsuit said they show it’s part of a system that can easily be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who may bury the problem, leaving victims in harm’s way. One victim was 5 when her father told his bishop that he was sexually abusing her. The abuse went on for seven more years, while the bishop failed to report it to authorities.

Asian shares mostly higher after rally on Wall Street

Asian shares mostly higher after rally on Wall Street

Asian shares are mostly higher following a broad rally on Wall Street, but Hong Kong's benchmark sank more than 2%. Investors have grown more convinced that the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation after data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the last quarter. But investors are cautiously eyeing regional tensions over China’s stance on Taiwan after President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours on Thursday. Japan's factory output in June jumped 8.9% from the previous month. The Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy contracted at a 0.9% annual pace in April-June following a 1.6% year-on-year drop in the first quarter.

UK leadership election rules changed over security fears

UK leadership election rules changed over security fears

Britain’s governing Conservative Party has delayed sending out ballots for the party’s leadership election after a warning from the intelligence services about the risk of fraud. Ballots had been due to be mailed out early this week to about 180,000 party members. The party said it decided to “enhance security” on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre. The party had intended to allow members to vote online or by post, with an option to change the vote until Sept. 2. It now says each member will get a unique code that allows one, unchangeable vote. Tory members are choosing between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Watch Now: Related Video

This beer company is paying someone $10K to watch a sunset

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News