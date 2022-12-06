 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

From the This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 6 series
  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX, Arizona (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday is visiting the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority.

Biden has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. The Democratic president maintains that the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help to revive the U.S. middle class.

“This is actually about building an economic strategy that goes beyond semiconductors,” said Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council. “This is a marked departure from the economic philosophy that has governed for much of the last 40 years in this country, which was a sort of trickle-down economic strategy.”

People are also reading…

But there are signs that past moments of bipartisanship on economic matters may be harder to replicate after November's midterm elections, in which Republicans won a House majority. Biden still pitches the investments as a sign of what happens when lawmakers partner with each other, but Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who could be the next speaker, attacked the legislation in a July floor speech as a “blank check” and “corporate welfare.”

Biden is visiting a Phoenix plant being completed by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. that was announced in 2020 during Donald Trump's presidency. TSMC also announced it's investing $40 billion in a second plant in Arizona on Tuesday. Biden administration officials said the two TSMC plants as well as new factories by Intel, Micron, Wolfspeed and others could give a decisive edge to the American military and economy at time when competition with China is heating up.

The White House has simultaneously launched a video campaign to highlight the array of non-tech jobs associated with the semiconductor industry. Biden has visited four other computer chip sites since September, with the highly paid factory jobs promising spillover hiring for construction, janitorial services and other businesses.

Featured in the video campaign is Paul Sarzoza, president and CEO of Verde Clean. Sarzoza founded the company in 2019. It won a contract to clean TSMC's construction site, accounting for a third of its 150 jobs. Sarzoza's company will clean the semiconductor plant, with workers wearing what's known as a “bunny suit” to prevent any contamination from hair and skin.

The government's investment was key for his company's growth, and he expects to add 150 to 200 more employees next year.

“It’s one step at a time,” Sarzoza said. “But it’s a tremendous opportunity for us.”

Computer chip company Intel has also invested in Arizona, which has become a microcosm of the nation's broader political divides. The state on Monday certified the results of this year's elections, a process drawn out by many GOP officials who falsely claim the 2020 election, in which Biden beat Trump, was rigged.

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will attend the event, as will his newly elected Democratic successor, Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state. Also slated to attend are Apple CEO Tim Cook, TSMC founder Morris Chang, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Biden uses his visits to chip plants to talk about the jobs he expects will come to those regions, a process that could take a decade or longer to come to full fruition. Companies could face a challenge in finding educated workers for jobs with incomes averaging over $100,000 a year, according to Labor Department figures.

Ronnie Chatterji, White House coordinator for the chip investments, said these investments will shape entire regions of the country in ways that are overlooked now.

“Ten years from now we’ll be talking about all the jobs in Arizona,” Chatterji said in an interview. “You won’t be able to talk about that part of Arizona without thinking about the impact of those companies.”

But Biden might need to thread a needle and preserve a sense of bipartisanship for the long-term investments to succeed, said Keith Krach, a business executive who as an under secretary of state in the Trump administration helped bring TSMC to Arizona.

He said the investments will rival NASA's Apollo Program, which didn't just land men on the moon but also made the U.S. a leader in micro electronics, software, computers and aerospace.

Krach said that preserving political unity is key and the way to do that is for political leaders to stress how the chip plants can keep the U.S. ahead of China.

“It's unifying,” Krach said, because Chinese President Xi Jinping “is terrified of the United States having a Sputnik moment, which I think this really represents, and declaring a moonshot.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

The United States' newest nuclear stealth bomber has made its public debut after years of secret development. The new bomber is part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft built in more than 30 years. The Pentagon provided the public its first glimpse of the Raider at an invitation-only event in Palmdale, California, on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls it “the embodiment of America’s determination to defend the republic that we all love.” Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is building the Raider, which will take its first flight next year.

Raimondo: US isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China

Raimondo: US isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China

The United States isn’t seeking to sever economic ties with China — even as it takes steps to protect America’s technological and military prowess from Beijing. That's according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. She spoke to reporters in advance of a speech Wednesday on the Biden administration’s China policy. Relations between the world’s two biggest economies have chilled over the last decade, partly because the communist government in Beijing has cracked down on dissent in Hong Kong and on Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. The Biden administration has kept President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China and has stepped up a campaign to keep the Chinese from acquiring sensitive technology that could speed its military buildup.

Worker pleads guilty in election equipment tampering case

Worker pleads guilty in election equipment tampering case

A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county has pleaded guilty under a plea agreement that requires her to testify against her former boss. Sandra Brown entered her pleas Wednesday. She is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment last year in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump. She won't be sentenced until right after she testifies at Peters' trial next year.

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

The United States and European Union have agreed to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at talks Monday, the two sides pledged to continue work and push for a solution that benefits both U.S. and European firms, workers and consumers. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act offers about $375 billion in new and extended tax credits to help the the U.S. clean energy industry as well as buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America. But European leaders have expressed alarm that the subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies.

Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory

Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory

Tesla has delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo more than three years after Elon Musk said the company would start making the trucks. The Austin, Texas, company made the deliveries at a factory near Reno, Nevada. The event was livestreamed on Twitter, which Musk now owns. Musk drove one of three Tesla Semis in front of a crowd inside the factory. One was white, one was painted with a Pepsi logo, and another with Frito-Lay colors. Musk has said the truck has a range per charge of 500 miles (800 kilometers) when pulling an 82,000-pound (37,000 kilo) load.

Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike

Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is considering introducing express toll lanes on highways and tripling a fee for electric car owners as he looks for ways to pay for tens of billions of dollars in roadway projects. The Republican is just as adamant about what he won’t do. He doesn't want to raise gas taxes, add fully tolled roads, or issue debt to fund roads. With Tennessee’s rapid growth and truck traffic, state transportation officials say $26 billion in projects are needed to address worsening congestion. Lawmakers would need to sign off on letting private companies build the express toll lanes. They also would need to approve increasing the electric vehicle fee from $100 to $300.

US police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects

US police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects

The unabashedly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots last week after supervisors approved them for limited use. In doing so, the board addressed head-on an evolving technology that's become more widely available, although rarely deployed to confront suspects. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said armed robots would be used only as a last resort. Three members of the city's Board of Supervisors joined dozens of protesters against the policy outside City Hall on Monday. Police departments across the U.S. are facing increasing scrutiny of militarized equipment, amid a yearslong national reckoning on criminal justice.

LG Chem to build $3.2B battery cathode plant in Tennessee

Tennessee officials have announced plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville, Tennessee and create more than 850 jobs, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the state of Tennessee and South Korea-based LG Chem. Construction will begin next year with the goal to start mass production in 2025. Once operational, the goal is to produce 120,000 tons of cathode battery materials annually — or enough to power 1.2 million electric vehicle batteries.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to respond when your child is lying

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News