binx health Selected as a Top Digital Health Startup that is Transforming the Future of Healthcare -- Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient by enabling access to care where people live, work, study, and shop, announced today that CB Insights ranked binx health among the most promising digital health startups in the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005380/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The Digital Health 150 is a list of 150 of the top private companies using digital technology to transform healthcare. binx health is included in the Screening, Monitoring, and Diagnostics category. Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns. Companies this year include startups working on data integration and analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit.

"We are honored to be included in this impressive list of companies that are all helping to reimagine healthcare for coming generations,” said Jeff Luber, binx health chief executive officer. “This recognition is a testament to the innovative spirit, hard work, and sacrifices of our people. It is also further validation that our platform and vision are aligned with the future."

About binx health

binx health is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient by enabling access to care where people live, work, study, and shop. The Company works with large corporate partners and institutions who have access to large patient populations and have a significant interest in delivering or facilitating better healthcare to provide access to and enable more streamlined delivery of diagnostic testing and care. Its omnichannel platform includes the point-of-care io platform, which puts central-lab quality testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere, and the Company's suite of physician-mediated and medical guideline-driven, at-home sample collection offerings, which bring high-quality testing, population health tools, and seamless digital integration capability to those unable or unwilling to visit a clinic location.

binx's FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived io platform is the first ever point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. Its platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use, and rapid, offering molecular point-of-care answers at central-lab quality performance and for the first time enabling single-visit test and treatment. For more information, visit www.mybinxhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005380/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Howard Matzner

LaVoieHealthScience

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH FDA TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: binx health

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/14/2021 09:15 AM/DISC: 12/14/2021 09:16 AM

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0