Bloom Energy Wins S&P Global Platts Global Energy Award

The Bloom Electrolyzer was named Emerging Technology of the Year at the 23 rd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, often described as the Oscars of the energy industry. Bloom Energy’s CMO Sharelynn Moore and CFO Greg Cameron accepted the honor at an awards ceremony held at Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan on Thursday, December 9.

Bloom's electrolyzer was recognized for its “ inventive and efficient ” method of producing hydrogen. Judges noted the technology is "on the radar for many people in the energy industry" and that it is an "exciting innovation" that will "be compatible with other sources" in the move to clean energy. The emerging technology of the year category received the most submissions of any of the award categories.

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Platts, said: “S&P Global Platts is committed to advancing data and analytical technology solutions to help digitalize the energy industry as it transitions to a more sustainable energy future. It was inspirational to celebrate the meaningful achievements of this year’s Global Energy Awards winners and finalists, which ranged from technology innovation, to efficiency gains, to green-hydrogen development, to embracement of carbon-free targets, to empowerment of women in energy, and so much more.”

The Bloom Electrolyzer is the most energy-efficient electrolyzer to produce clean hydrogen to date. It relies on the same, commercially proven solid oxide technology platform used by Bloom Energy Servers to provide on-site electricity at high fuel efficiency. Highly flexible, it offers unique advantages for deployment across a broad variety of hydrogen applications, using multiple energy sources including intermittent renewable energy and excess heat.

Jenny Salinas, Vice President of Marketing for S&P Global Platts, said: “S&P Global Platts is proud to host the Global Energy Awards for over two decades and to continue to spotlight creativity, community investment, and technological advancements for a cleaner world. As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and to offset the carbon footprint of tonight’s event, Platts is investing in a methane capture project in Bulgaria and a solar-powered clean water project in Senegal.”

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We’re the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

