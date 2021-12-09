Bright MLS CTO Frank Major Elected to 2022 RESO Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--

Bright MLS announced today that Frank Major, Bright’s Chief Technology Officer, has been named to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors. Founded in 1999, RESO provides guidance for the entire real estate marketplace through the creation and certification of national industry standards. Member organizations include MLSs, brokerages, REALTOR ® associations and technology partners serving more than one million real estate professionals. As one of the first multiple listing services to achieve RESO’s Data Dictionary 1.6 Platinum Certification for ensuring industry-approved definitions and consistent terms and data structures, Bright is currently working with RESO to help define showing data standards aimed at supporting product choice.

“Frank understands what clear and evolving technical standards mean to the thousands of organizations who comprise the entire real estate marketplace,” said Brian Donnellan, President and CEO of Bright MLS. “Importantly, he will take into account the diversity of thought, background, industry and geography of everyone who participates in the important discussions RESO will facilitate in 2022 and beyond in this critical time in the industry.”

“Frank’s background and expertise make him a tremendous asset to RESO members and to the marketplace at large,” said RESO CEO Sam DeBord. “I look forward to working with Frank and the rest of our 2022 Board of Directors closely.”

As Chief Technology Officer of Bright MLS, Major leads the data science, software engineering, and technology and digital product teams. Prior to entering the real estate data world, Frank was a seasoned leader in the financial technology industry with a proven ability to build and mature IT organizations. The holder of five patents, Frank brings extensive experience building successful strategic plans and delivering large-scale systems and services in a variety of sectors.

Bright MLS’s real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As a leading multiple listing service (MLS), Bright supports over 98,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve the more than 20 million homeowners in its footprint. In 2020, Bright’s customers facilitated $116.3B in real estate transactions through our system. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com.

