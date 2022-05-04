 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California moves to embrace cryptocurrency and regulate it

  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California, which would have the world's fifth-largest economy if it was a country, on Wednesday became the first U.S. state to formally begin examining how to broadly adapt to cryptocurrency and related innovations, following a path laid out by President Joe Biden in March.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order for state agencies to move in tandem with the federal government to craft regulations for digital currencies. It also calls for officials to explore incorporating broader blockchain computer coding into the government operations of the state where much of the world's technological innovation is born.

Evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency technology “is potentially an explosive creator of new companies and new jobs and new opportunities,” said Dee Dee Myers, a senior advisor to Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

“So there are a lot of opportunities,” she said. “There’s also a lot of unknowns in the industry and so that’s another reason we want to engage early.”

People are also reading…

Newsom’s order says the state — home to Silicon Valley and financial innovators like PayPal and Square — should be out front in figuring out how to adapt to new technologies.

“Too often government lags behind technological advancements, so we’re getting ahead of the curve on this, laying the foundation to allow for consumers and business to thrive,” Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement.

California has about 39 million residents and its economy is more than $3.1 trillion, larger on its own as a U.S. state than the United Kingdom and India. Newsom said his order is a step toward making it the nation's first state “to establish a comprehensive, thoughtful, and harmonized regulatory and business environment for crypto assets.”

Cryptocurrencies, which are built on blockchain database technology, have exploded in popularity in recent years. About 16% of U.S. adults have invested in, traded, or used cryptocurrencies and the percentage is much higher among younger men. Biden's executive order in part asks the Federal Reserve to consider whether it should create its own digital currency.

Blockchain creates the underlying transparency of a decentralized but publicly viewable ledger. The technology can also be used to record other types of information, such as property records. The records are held on many computers that together form a global network so that no one and no institution can control them.

There is heavy disagreement about the legitimacy of cryptocurrency, even among some of the world's richest people. Elon Musk is an avid supporter of dogecoin while Warren Buffet recently said he wouldn't pay $25 for all of the world's bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency. Each bitcoin is currently valued at about $38,000.

While California may be first to try to develop a comprehensive approach, Ohio was the first to attempt to accept virtual currency for government services in 2018, though the program was soon discontinued because few people used it.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, also a Democrat, said in February that his state would begin accepting cryptocurrency for government services later this year.

California lawmakers are among many around the the U.S. who have offered related legislation. But a bill by Democratic Sen. Sydney Kamlager to allow California to accept crypto assets for state services failed in its first committee this year and a similar bill by Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is stalled.

Similar measures have been introduced in Arizona, Wyoming and other states.

Despite the potential pitfalls of cryptocurrency, Newsom's order says California should take the lead in figuring out how to adapt to the technological evolution.

His order builds on a July 2020 report by the California Blockchain Working Group, which examined the use of blockchain along with its risks and benefits.

California that same year created a new Department of Financial Protection and Innovation from what had been the Department of Business Oversight, with a goal of evaluating emerging risks and opportunities while protecting consumers.

Newsom's order calls for the department to develop guidelines for disclosures by companies when they offer financial products and services related to cryptocurrencies. It will also provide guidelines for state-chartered banks and credit unions regarding crypto-related products.

The department will respond to consumer complaints, work with crypto companies to resolve consumer complaints and take enforcement action when needed. It will also publish consumer education materials, including advice on avoiding crypto-related scams and frauds.

Newsom's order directs a separate agency to solicit proposals for how best to use blockchain to help the state and the public.

“It is critical that we engage early with industry and start learning the pros and cons of innovative technology early,” said Amy Tong, secretary of California's Government Operations Agency. “We can take the next steps towards getting ahead of the curve and harnessing potential of these tools to make government better.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

Data collection has been a focus of Russia’s relentless hacking of Ukraine. Cybersecurity researchers and military intelligence analysts say that by amassing detailed dossiers on individual citizens, Russia can more easily identify and locate Ukrainians most likely to resist an occupation. Then those Ukrainians could be targeted for internment or worse. Ukrainian agencies breached on the eve of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion include one that oversees the police, the national guard and the border patrol. A month earlier, a Ukrainian national database of automobile insurance policies was raided. The deputy secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council says personal data continues to be a priority for Russian hackers.

Legislators send data privacy "bill of rights" to governor

Connecticut consumers will be able to know when their personal information is being tracked and how it’s being used under a wide-ranging data privacy bill that’s headed to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk. The legislation, dubbed a “consumer bill of rights,” cleared the House of Representatives by a vote of 144-5 on Thursday. It passed unanimously in the Senate last week. The bill also allows people to access, correct, delete and obtain a copy of their personal data, as well as opt out from having their information used by marketers, retailers and others for various purposes such as targeted advertising. 

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

The first civilians evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant that has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol are slowly making their way toward safety Monday, as others who managed to escape the city describe terrifying weeks of bombardment and deprivation. More than 100 civilians — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left the sprawling, rubble-strewn Azovstal steel mill on Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses. It's a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million. She later changed into a replica. There was plenty of shimmery gold for the gala's gilded glamour theme. But many in the star-studded crowd went for classic looks in black and white.   

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, has outlined a mix of vague principles and technical details as he looks to make the platform "maximum fun!” But what's in store if he follows through? Turns out that some of his bigger ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends are still more intentions than actual plans. And implementing them is likely to be more complicated than he suggests.

Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street

Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday for a shaky start to May following a brutal April in which widespread technology sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% and the Nasdaq slid 0.8%. Household goods makers and retailers had broad losses. Technology stocks also fell. Investors are expecting an extra-large interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve as it tries to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in four decades. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly was at 2.98% after briefly rising to 3.00%.

Energy chief Granholm touts $3B plan to boost EV batteries

Energy chief Granholm touts $3B plan to boost EV batteries

Continuing its push to dramatically boost sales of electric vehicles, the Biden administration has announced $3.1 billion in funding to U.S. companies that make and recycle lithium-ion batteries. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says the plan will offer grants to companies that process or recycle battery components to increase domestic supplies of a market now dominated by China and other countries. Biden has set a goal to have electric vehicles make up half of all vehicles sales in America by 2030. The grant program is separate from an executive order President Joe Biden issued this spring, invoking the Defense Production Act to boost production of lithium and other critical minerals needed for batteries.

Georgia sets $1.5B in aid for electric vehicle maker Rivian

Georgia sets $1.5B in aid for electric vehicle maker Rivian

The state of Georgia and local governments will give Rivian Automotive $1.5 billion of incentives to built a 7,500-job, $5 billion electric vehicle plant. That's according to documents the company and state signed Monday. That's by far the largest incentive package Georgia has ever offered to a company. Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson says the size of the package is “appropriate” for the largest single industrial announcement in Georgia history. Rivian hopes to break ground as early as this summer and begin production in Georgia in 2024. The plant has been beset by opposition from residents east of Atlanta who say Rivian will spoil their rural quality of life.

India seizes $725 million China's Xiaomi over remittances

India seizes $725 million China's Xiaomi over remittances

Indian authorities have seized $725 million from Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi, accusing it of breaking the country’s foreign exchange laws by making illegal remittances abroad. India’s financial investigation agency tweeted that it had seized the amount from Xiaomi’s local unit. The move comes after an investigation was launched in February over concerns of illegal remittances. The company denied it broke the law and says its royalty payments were legitimate. Two years ago, India banned over 100 Chinese-owned apps as tensions between the countries soared over border clashes. India and China have withdrawn troops from some sites along the disputed border, but they still maintain a presence.  

Micron Technology facing patent infringement lawsuit

Bell Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against computer chipmaker Micron Technology. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor. The patent has to do with a layering process for fabricating semiconductor devices that has allowed the devices to become smaller, dramatically increasing performance. Bell Semiconductor is seeking a jury trial, unspecified damages and an order from the court barring Micron from using the process. Micron didn't immediately respond Thursday to an inquiry from The Associated Press sent to the company's corporate communications department.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook is shutting down its podcast platform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News