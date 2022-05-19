 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Carbon removal technologies to get $3.5B federal investment

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal government is investing in machines that suck giant amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air in the hopes of reducing damage from climate change.

The Department of Energy said Thursday it will release $3.5 billion to groups developing direct air capture and other technologies that remove carbon dioxide, which when released into the atmosphere causes global warming.

Climate scientists say humans have already allowed too much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere to prevent dangerous rises in global temperatures. They say on top of curbing emissions we must also remove carbon dioxide from the air that's already been released.

“This past month we saw the highest levels of CO2 emissions in the atmosphere in history, underscoring the fact that our efforts to tackle climate change will be inconsequential if we don’t act now to manage the greenhouse gas emissions that are currently putting public health and our environment at risk,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a statement.

People are also reading…

Companies such as Carbon Engineering and Climeworks are building direct air capture facilities that use giant fans to suck carbon dioxide out of the air and store it underground, or capture it to make synthetic fuel, soft drinks or concrete. But the facilities built so far remove just a tiny fraction of the carbon dioxide that scientists say is necessary to make a difference.

Developers are hoping the investment can help boost an industry that will need to scale up.

“If you want to reduce long-run climate risks, we will need to take CO2 out of the air,” said David Keith, professor of environmental science and engineering at Harvard and founder of Carbon Engineering, which designed a plant that captures carbon dioxide and turns it into synthetic fuel. “The best way to figure out what these methods cost and what their environmental impacts might be is to actually go build hardware that can stand up to public scrutiny.”

Carbon Engineering is working with Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and 1PointFive to develop a facility in the Permian Basin which would capture 1 million tons of CO2 annually.

The DOE money will support four large-scale regional direct air capture hubs that will include a network of carbon dioxide removal projects that each have the capacity to remove 1 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. Those projects will prioritize community engagement and environmental justice, the DOE said.

“I expect the impacts on health and land use in communities will be an important consideration,” said Roger Aines, energy program chief scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, noting that facilities would use land in communities and would run on renewable energy, which would mean placing solar panels or wind turbines around them.

“The time is right for this,” Aines said. “And the only way to really know whether we’re going to like this kind of approach is to try it out.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

Lighter winds allowed for the most intense aerial attack this week on multiple wildfires in New Mexico, including the biggest U.S. wildfire burning northeast of Santa Fe. In Southern California, where a fire that has destroyed at least 20 homes in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel, the mandatory evacuation area was scaled back Friday from 900 residences to 131. West of Santa Fe, residents remain on alert as a fire slowly creeps toward the city of Los Alamos. That's where scientists at a U.S. national security lab are charged with assessing apocalyptic threats, including wildfires. Public schools remained closed there Friday as many residents prepared for possible evacuations.

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028. The administration is inviting governors and other leaders Friday to start the application process. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is overseeing the distribution. Raimondo is traveling to North Carolina and says universal access to broadband internet would be akin to the electrification of rural America during the 1930s, a recognition the internet is a utility needed for U.S. residents to function in today’s economy. The funding is part of the $65 billion for broadband in the $1 trillion infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law last November.

Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market

Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market

Stocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as persistently high inflation continues to weigh on the economy and keeps major indexes mired in a deep slump. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, slipped 0.3%. It's down roughly 18% from the record high it set early this year, nearly at the 20% point that defines a bear market. Investors are worrying that the soaring inflation that's hurting people shopping for groceries and filling their cars up is also walloping company profits. Target fell again, a day after losing a quarter of its value on a surprisingly large drop in profits.

Convicted killer turned tech whiz confronts his sordid past

Convicted killer turned tech whiz confronts his sordid past

His partners tout him as a successful case of rehabilitation and second chances: When he was 20 years old, Harel Hershtik planned and executed a murder. Today, he is the brains behind an Israeli health-tech startup, poised to make millions of dollars with the backing of prominent public figures and deep-pocket investors. But with his company set to go public, Hershtik’s past is coming under new scrutiny, raising questions about whether someone who took a person’s life deserves to rehabilitate his own to such an extent. It also tells an astounding tale of a life derailed and improbably set back on track.

Ransomware gang threatens to overthrow Costa Rica government

Ransomware gang threatens to overthrow Costa Rica government

A ransomware gang that infiltrated some Costa Rican government computer systems has upped its threat. It now says its goal is to overthrow the government. The Russian-speaking Conti gang attacked Costa Rica in April, accessing multiple critical systems in the Finance Ministry including customs and tax collection. Other government systems were also affected and a month later not all are fully functioning. President Rodrigo Chaves declared a state of emergency last week over the attack as soon as he was sworn in. The U.S. State Department has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification or location of Conti leaders.

Fed nominee Michael Barr calls inflation 'far too high'

Fed nominee Michael Barr calls inflation 'far too high'

President Joe Biden’s pick to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator pledged Thursday to help reduce high inflation and provide clear rules to govern financial innovation. Michael Barr said he would be strongly committed to bringing down inflation to the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. Barr testified before the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering his nomination. He was a top Treasury Department official during the Obama administration and helped design the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulations after the devastating 2008 financial crisis. He is now the dean of the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

Fox tries something new by holding release of fall schedule

Fox tries something new by holding release of fall schedule

During a week in mid-May, broadcast television networks traditionally unveil their fall plans in flashy presentations before advertisers in New York. Fox is no different, but this year the network is trying something new by not announcing its schedule. TV schedules are slowly becoming obsolete as more viewers decide on their own when they want to watch or stream shows, but they still provide a guide. Fox Entertainment CEO Charles Collier says the network is trying something different, to give equal weight to its broadcast network and streaming service. Fox also hasn't nailed down deals with producers of “911” and “The Resident,” two shows it expects air in the fall.

Bitcoin tumbles, a stablecoin plunges in wild week in crypto

Bitcoin tumbles, a stablecoin plunges in wild week in crypto

It’s been a wild week in crypto, even by crypto standards. Bitcoin tumbled, stablecoins were anything but stable and one of the crypto industry’s highest-profile companies lost a third of its market value. On Friday, bitcoin traded around $30,000 after earlier in the week falling to the lowest level since December 2020. Investors have been selling bitcoin along with other risky assets as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Meanwhile, a popular stablecoin called Terra lost its peg to the dollar and plunged to 14 cents. The cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase lost about a third of its market value. 

Offseason QB moves played big role in NFL schedule

Offseason QB moves played big role in NFL schedule

Tom Brady had just retired, Russell Wilson was in Seattle and the free-agent frenzy hadn’t even started when the NFL schedule makers started to dig in after the Super Bowl on putting together the complex puzzle of a 272-game schedule. After sifting through more than 100,000 schedules out of a possibility of more than one quadrillion possibilities, the final schedule had Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wilson and his new team in Denver getting prime-time television windows in Week 1.

New Zealand to help pay for cleaner cars to reduce emissions

New Zealand to help pay for cleaner cars to reduce emissions

New Zealand will help pay for lower-income families to scrap their old gas guzzlers and replace them with cleaner hybrid or electric cars as part of a sweeping plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The government said it plans to spend 569 million New Zealand dollars ($357 million) on the trial program. It's part of a larger plan that includes subsidies for businesses to reduce emissions, a switch to an entirely green bus fleet by 2035 and curbside food-waste collection for most homes by the end of the decade. The plan represents a step toward the pledges the nation made under the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can parenting be data driven? Experts say, 'it depends'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News